Pierce County, WA

Deputies: Can you identify this bank robbery suspect?

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 3 days ago
Bank robbery suspect out of Pierce County (Pierce County Sheriff's Department)

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department are asking for help in identifying a bank robbery suspect.

On March 29, at 3:19 p.m., a Tapco Credit Union, located at 5303 112th St. E., was targeted.

Deputies did not say how much money, if any, the man got away with.

Deputies are looking for a man who is described as Asian or Pacific Islander, and believed to be around 30 years old.

He was wearing a light-colored jacket with dark sleeves and was riding a dark-colored bike.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Tacoma/Pierce County at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and charges filed for the person responsible.

