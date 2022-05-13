ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pimlico redevelopment poised to start in late summer of 2023

By David Collins
Cover picture for the articleIn a strange twist of fate, the timetable for Pimlico's redevelopment is benefiting from economic uncertainty. Two years have passed since the General Assembly passed legislation to finance improvements at Pimlico Race Course through bond sales. | 11 TV HILL: The future of the Preakness, Pimlico, Park Heights. Citing...

CBS Baltimore

Catherine Pugh Filling-In As Host Of Baltimore Radio Show

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh filled in Monday as host of the WOLB “Larry Young” radio show. Radio One was in talks with Pugh to be a fill-in host for two weeks beginning May 16, according to General Manager Howard Mazer. Former mayoral candidate T.J. Smith is currently hosting the show. Pugh was released from a federal prison in Alabama and transferred to a Baltimore halfway house in January. She resigned from the mayor’s office after she was convicted on federal fraud and tax evasion charges.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Manufacturer Greenland Technologies Selects Baltimore County For New Plant

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, a manufacturer of electric industrial vehicles and drivetrain systems, has chosen Baltimore County as the home of its new manufacturing plant, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday. Greenland plans to open an estimated 50,000-square-foot manufacturing facility on Nottingham Drive in White Marsh. The plant is set to open in July and and is part of what the governor’s office described as the company’s “major U.S. expansion.” The governor’s office said Greenland plans to “steadily” create full-time jobs at the new facility, noting that Baltimore County’s workforce was among the reasons the site was selected, along with...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

DPW Says Temporary Reduction Of Recycling Collection Has Improved Efficiency

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Since changing to an alternate week schedule for recycling pickup earlier this year, crews with the Baltimore Department of Public Works are now able to complete 100% of their routes, bringing more predictability to collections, the agency said Monday. “I want to thank Baltimore City residents for their continued patience as the Department continues to assess our Solid Waste operations,” said DPW Director Jason W. Mitchell. “The temporary change to bi-weekly recycling collections has helped the Department manage recycling collections for the short-term and to better support solid waste services impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.” In January, the department...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Live! Casino and Hotel previews their Preakness event

HANOVER, Md. — Preakness is just around the corner and if you are not headed to Pimlico this year for the race, Live! Casino and Hotel has you covered. Joining us with more on what they have planned is director of food & beverage for Live! Casino & Hotel, Brian Fountain.
HANOVER, MD
Wbaltv.com

After two-year hiatus, Arbutus Arts Festival returns for 49th year

ARBUTUS, Md. — One of the longest one-day festivals in Maryland returned after a two-year hiatus. People came out Sunday for the Arbutus Arts Festival, which had to be canceled the last two years because of the pandemic. The festival included a wide variety of artists and their work,...
ARBUTUS, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore Farmers' Market will extend hours once a month with 'B-Side' performances

Baltimore Farmers' Market shoppers picking up fruits and veggies can stick around for performances once a month with a new extension of the market debuting in June. "The B-Side" will bring entertainment including a drag show, funk concert and cover bands to the market space under the Jones Falls Expressway overpass at Holliday and Saratoga streets downtown, market organizer the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts announced Monday. The monthly programming will begin at 11 a.m. and run until 3:30 p.m.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Farmers’ Market Unveils Special ‘B-Side’ Event Schedule

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Farmers’ Market is one of the most iconic activities the city has to offer, and it’s about to get even better. Beginning in June, visitors will be invited to experience B-Side, a special monthly extension of the farmers’ market, complete with food and drink vendors and live performances by local artists. B-Side can be found in the same space as the farmers’ market, underneath the Jones Falls Expressway at Holliday and Saratoga streets. It runs from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The first B-Side event is tentatively set for Sunday, June 12, with PrideFest! The event will be hosted by Evon Dior Michelle, Baltimore’s 2020 Drag Queen of the Year. Additionally, Kotic Couture is scheduled to perform. Below you’ll find a complete schedule of B-Side events: Sunday, June 12: PrideFest Sunday, July 3: Summer of Soul Sunday, Aug. 7: Music Mashups & Cover Bands Sunday, Sept. 4: School House Rock Sunday, Oct. 2: BSO Playlist To learn more, visit the Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts’ website.
Wbaltv.com

6 City Council members send letter to Mosby: Comply with ethics board

Some members of the Baltimore City Council are, for the first time, publicly voicing their thoughts over a new report from the Baltimore City Board of Ethics regarding Council President Nick Mosby. The 11 News I-Team first broke the story Friday night, and the fallout continued into Saturday after six...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

2022 Preakness, the week in videos

WBALTV.com brings you the week of Preakness 147 in video. Check back often for more videos. With Preakness less than a week away, time to get that hat ready. Fishnet restaurant stops by with Preakness-inspired dishes. Live's Preakness event. Live! Casino and Hotel previews their Preakness event. Maryland represent!. Previewing...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Lawmakers Ask City Council President Nick Mosby To Return Donations That Violate Ethics Law

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A group of Baltimore city council members is asking Council President Nick Mosby to return the money collected by a fund that was created to cover his legal expenses, according to the Baltimore Banner. The Baltimore City Board of Ethics said on Thursday that Mosby violated the city’s ethics law when he accepted the donations. His wife, Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, benefited from the donations too. All four members of the board found the donations violated a section of the ethics law prohibiting “a public servant from soliciting—or facilitating the solicitation of—a gift from a controlled donor,” according...
BALTIMORE, MD
proptalk.com

See the Bay: Hart-Miller Island Camping

Hart-Miller Island State Park is an 1100-acre island located in Baltimore County on the Chesapeake Bay near the mouth of Middle River. The island was originally part of a peninsula that extended from Edgemere, MD. The two islands, Hart and Miller, were joined by the construction of a dike in 1981, and until 2009, the impoundment was filled with dredge material from Baltimore Harbor, eventually creating Hart-Miller Island.
wypr.org

What's The Deal With Pit Beef?

This week’s listener grew up in Maryland, and he always just assumed there were roadside pit beef stands across the whole country. Not so! Pit beef is a hyper-regional food tradition rooted in Baltimore’s industrial past, and we head out to explore the origins and permutations of this local delicacy.
BALTIMORE, MD
proptalk.com

Mark Your Calendars! 2022 Chesapeake Bay Powerboat Racing

As it is still early in the season, some events are subject to change. Please check event websites for the most up-to-date information. Now who’s ready for some Chesapeake Bay powerboat racing?! We suggest you print this page out and stick it right on your fridge because there are some great events coming up you won’t want to miss.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Mosby's Legal Defense Fund website down amid pressure from city Ethics Board

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby and Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby's joint legal defense fund website is not currently in operation. The webpage displays a statement "maintenance mode on " with no other options available on the site. A Donorbox site apparently connected...
BALTIMORE, MD

