Total Lunar Eclipse Sunday night

Our rain-free stretch we had over the weekend & Monday will come to an end starting Tuesday. Our next weather-maker will bring a round of light showers early Tuesday, and will become a steady rain Tuesday evening/night. A few embedded rumbles of thunder will be possible at times with the rain, especially later in the day on Tuesday when the intensity picks up just a bit more, however severe weather is not expected either day. Rainfall totals will be ranging from a quarter to a half of an inch for totals, with a few areas possibly seeing upwards of a full inch for rain by sunrise on Wednesday.
