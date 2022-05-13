Total Lunar Eclipse Sunday night

A few passing showers will be possible throughout Sunday, however not everyone will see the rain. And those that do, it won't be an issue by any means. Highs are back in the lower 70s across southern MN & northern IA with a mix of sun & clouds. The cloud cover will help bring our UV Index down to a 5-10, but keep in mind that still means we could see a sun burn in about 30 minutes. And be sure to wear that sunscreen, as many of us will be out & about with the comfy air sticking around!

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO