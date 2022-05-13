ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Total Lunar Eclipse Sunday night

KAAL-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Total Lunar Eclipse will take place on Sunday night into early Monday. The Earth's shadow will...

www.kaaltv.com

KAAL-TV

A Few Showers, Another Gem Sunday

A few passing showers will be possible throughout Sunday, however not everyone will see the rain. And those that do, it won't be an issue by any means. Highs are back in the lower 70s across southern MN & northern IA with a mix of sun & clouds. The cloud cover will help bring our UV Index down to a 5-10, but keep in mind that still means we could see a sun burn in about 30 minutes. And be sure to wear that sunscreen, as many of us will be out & about with the comfy air sticking around!
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

A Light, Mid-Week Soak

Our rain-free stretch we had over the weekend & Monday will come to an end starting Tuesday. Our next weather-maker will bring a round of light showers early Tuesday, and will become a steady rain Tuesday evening/night. A few embedded rumbles of thunder will be possible at times with the rain, especially later in the day on Tuesday when the intensity picks up just a bit more, however severe weather is not expected either day. Rainfall totals will be ranging from a quarter to a half of an inch for totals, with a few areas possibly seeing upwards of a full inch for rain by sunrise on Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Yet. Another. Thing. Of. Beauty!!

We have another day of mostly clear skies on Monday. Temperatures do fall into the upper-40s and low-50s overnight due to the clear skies, but we are right back to 70s by Monday afternoon. Sunglasses will be needed out the door as there will be very little cloud cover to be had. High pressure will approach from the west. Clouds will not become prominent until very late Monday into early Tuesday morning.
ENVIRONMENT

