The past months have had the guest hosts, Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, trading places behind the famous Jeopardy! host, Alex Trebek. They’ve both had to battle against each other for the permanent hosting gig after the tragic passing of the longtime host. Fans continue to wonder who the new permanent host will be even as they continue to root for their favorite host. Both the hosts have received immense support from their fans. However, Ken’s fans have been consistently vocal about why he should replace Alex Trebek.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO