ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, WA

REMINDER: Kent Chamber’s Business Expo & ‘Taste of Kent’ is Thursday, May 19

I Love Kent
I Love Kent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29PFuH_0fdZ2ZZY00

REMINDER: The return of the Kent Chamber of Commerce’s popular Business Expo and ‘Taste of Kent’ event will be next Thursday, May 19, 2022 at the accesso Showare Center from 3 – 7 p.m., and admission is FREE.

Plans for this event include: vendors from each of the highlighted neighborhoods of Kent, including West Hill, Downtown, and East Hill.

In addition to businesses, various non-profits and neighborhood organizations are planned to be included.

And…FOOD! The “Taste of Kent” will offer the opportunity to sample bites from local eateries and discover new favorites. In addition, free entertainment from local groups is expected, making this a festive and fun community event.

Food vendors will include:

  • Bells Kitchen
  • Café Pacific
  • Caveman Kitchen
  • Cow Chip cookies
  • Mama Stortini’s
  • MOD Pizza
  • All City Ice Cream
  • #FollowMe Catering

Sponsorships and vendor tables are still available – for more information, please contact Liza Conboy at [email protected].

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c07N6_0fdZ2ZZY00

Comments / 0

Related
425magazine.com

Barnes & Noble Brings New Location to Crossroads Shopping Center

After 29 years of operations at its 106th Avenue store in Bellevue, Barnes & Noble recently announced it will be relocating next to the Old Navy at the Crossroads Shopping Center at 15600 NE 8th Street. The new bookstore plans to offer a fresh new design and layout that has...
gigharbornow.org

Business spotlight: Iscreamery brings unique flavors to downtown Gig Harbor

Don’t be fooled by the forecast. We’re approaching ice cream season. And there’s a new spot in Gig Harbor to celebrate it. Iscreamery opened inside Brimstone PNW Smokehouse, 7707 Pioneer Way, last fall. And while business at Iscreamery was solid during the dreary seasons, owner Katie Doherty expects the shop to really hit its stride in summer.
GIG HARBOR, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Just around the corner: Triple XXX Root Beer in Issaquah

The Triple XXX Rootbeer Drive-In (98 N.E. Gilman Blvd, Issaquah) has all the ingredients for all your senses:. – Smokey aroma from the kitchen for your sense of smell. – Big, juicy burgers for your taste buds. – Doo-wop and ’60s songs blasting through the loudspeakers for your hearing.
ISSAQUAH, WA
myeverettnews.com

Meet The Owner – Catalyst Cafe

Editor’s note: MyEverettNews.com is working to introduce our readers to more independent business owners here in Everett, Washington. We want to highlight their businesses, tell their stories and invite you to shop locally and help move Everett forward. If you know of a business we should feature, send us a suggestion via email: news@myeverettnews.com. Leland Dart – Publisher.
EVERETT, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
City
Pacific, WA
City
Kent, WA
Kent, WA
Government
lynnwoodtoday.com

Just Around the Corner: Boehm’s Candies and Chocolates

I’ve been passing by Boehm’s Candies for decades whenever traveling to Eastern Washington. It’s tucked away along Interstate 90 in Issaquah, and if you blink, you’d miss it. On Saturday, we decided to stop and look inside the old chalet. I’m not an expert on what...
seattlerefined.com

Taste of Tacoma becomes The Taste Northwest with a new venue

The Taste of Tacoma has a new home — and a new name. Now called The Taste Northwest, the food-centered event is moving to the Washington State Fair Events Center in Puyallup on July 1-3. Tacoma has been home to this food fest since 1986, lovingly called the "Ultimate...
TACOMA, WA
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Tacoma, Washington

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Tacoma is a thriving city on the Puget Sound coast, about a 30-mile drive south of Seattle. It has a vibrant waterfront section dotted with restaurants and activities and is home to nearly 200,000 people. Tacoma is also the location to visit if you want the best taste mix coffee for your breakfast or a cold beverage for your afternoon walk.
TACOMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mod Pizza#Kent Chamber#Catering Sponsorships
washingtonwaterfronts.com

4917 28th St NW

Come see this beautiful custom view home located in the Wollochet Bay area of Gig Harbor and only minutes to the famous downtown fishing village, schools and local eateries! Two inviting covered decks facing serene Wollochet Bay with firepit make it perfect to gather, entertain and luxuriate in or take a walk on the trail to beach, launch your Kayak and explore the South Puget Sound! You'll find the home to be easy main floor living with lower-level amenities! Main floor offers fabulous primary suite, Chef's Kitchen, formal dining, living room, breakfast nook, and library. Lower living offers a guest room, full bath, family room, office, media & game room, wood shop, art room, storage or multigenerational options make this home distinct! More.
GIG HARBOR, WA
seattlemet.com

How One Tiny Mountain Town Welcomes PCT Hikers

The hikers are coming. In mid-June, southbound Pacific Crest Trail (PCT) thru-hikers will begin to filter through Central Washington’s remote mountain towns. There, small businesses whose summer revenues rely on travelers are gearing up for the season, serving hundreds of hikers who undertake the 2,650-mile backpacking trip (you know, like Wild).
KING COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Volunteers help long-time Shoreline resident get property back up to code

SHORELINE, Wash. — A 96-year-old Shoreline resident and Marine Corps veteran received a welcome surprise Friday morning. Volunteers from Home Depot and WestCare Washington gave back to Carl Garrison who served his country and community for so many years. The volunteers spent the day tidying up the property and building a ramp to give Garrison easier access to his home.
SHORELINE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pizza
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
urbnlivn.com

Mercer Island midcentury with Lake Washington views

Situated on the southeast tip of Mercer Island across Lake Washington from Seward Park, 10 Shore Ln. is a four-bedroom, three-bathroom midcentury home. Built in 1957, the property boasts nearly 4,000 square feet of living space, as well as a private setting and water and mountain views. On the main...
MERCER ISLAND, WA
kentreporter.com

Bowen Scarff: founder of Kent Ford dealership dies at age 94

Bowen Scarff, founder of Kent’s Bowen Scarff Ford in 1958, died April 28 of natural causes at age 94. Born John Bowen Scarff on May 14, 1927, he died at home with his wife, Janie Scarff, and oldest son Mike Scarff, at his side, according to an obituary posted on the Marlatt Funeral Home website.
KENT, WA
washingtonwaterfronts.com

0 Birch Bay Dr Blaine, WA 98230

Blaine Real Estate at 0 Birch Bay Dr Blaine, WA 98230. Description: The real estate listing at 0 Birch Bay Dr Blaine, WA 98230 with the MLS# 1933063 has been on the Blaine market for 1 days. This property located in the Birch Bay subdivision is currently listed for $350,000.
BLAINE, WA
seattlerefined.com

How to catch the Fisherman's Village Music Festival in Everett

The Fisherman's Village Music Festival returns for its 9th year in Everett — and the 2022 lineup is sure to reel you in. This year's festival happens May 19-21 in downtown Everett with loads of bands, plenty of all-ages sets and a Night Market packed with local vendors. Festival...
EVERETT, WA
gigharbornow.org

Gig Harbor city administrator resigns due to unexpected illness

Linda Kelly has resigned as Gig Harbor city administrator due to an unexpected illness, the city announced Monday afternoon. Community Development Director Katrina Knutson will take over as administrator on an interim basis, the city’s news release said. Kelly was announced as the new administrator in March and started...
GIG HARBOR, WA
I Love Kent

I Love Kent

Kent, WA
617
Followers
747
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Kent, WA

 https://ilovekent.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy