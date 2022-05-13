ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Student films showcased at 23rd annual Righetti Film Festival

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
 3 days ago
ORCUTT, Calif. – Student films will be showcased during the 23rd annual Righetti Film Festival at Righetti High School in Orcutt on Friday and Saturday.

“I'm super excited to show our community the wonderful work made by my students,’’ said Warrior Teacher Jacob Gustafson. “I'm very proud of how strong the work is, and this is due to the hard work the students put into them. This year's films are the best yet, since I took over for Mr. Robert Garcia."

The festival will feature about 12 films, that are each 2-8 minutes long, each night, and the genres range from comedy to drama, horror to science fiction, and documentary.

National and international film festivals have already selected some of the films, according to Santa Maria Joint Union High School District spokesman Kenny Klein.

The festival runs from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday inside the school's gym, located at 941 Foster Road.

