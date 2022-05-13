ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corning, NY

Corning’s Chamberlin signs with Navy baseball

WETM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Hawks baseball standout made his college plans official on Friday. Fulkerson Winery to host a derby, the first in New …. 150-year-old Janowski Gardens to close for summer …. SUNY CCC and Mansfield University to...

www.mytwintiers.com

Comments / 0

Related
WETM

Horseheads Guzylak wins Athlete of the Week

This week's winner had a huge game for the Blue Raiders. Elmira Dance Force awarded best performing arts school …. Debate over gun laws reignited after the mass shooting …. Severe weather leaves damages, residents should prepare. Lindley man spits on deputies, damages patrol vehicle …. Binghamton man sentenced to...
ELMIRA, NY
WETM

Crusaders roll past Senecas in boys lacrosse

The Elmira Notre Dame boys lacrosse team picked up a dominant win at home on Monday. Elmira Dance Force awarded best performing arts school …. Debate over gun laws reignited after the mass shooting …. Severe weather leaves damages, residents should prepare. Lindley man spits on deputies, damages patrol vehicle...
ELMIRA, NY
WETM

McNaney earns honorable mention All-American

Corning lacrosse standout Logan McNaney continues to excel. Elmira Dance Force awarded best performing arts school …. Debate over gun laws reignited after the mass shooting …. Severe weather leaves damages, residents should prepare. Lindley man spits on deputies, damages patrol vehicle …. Binghamton man sentenced to 25 to life...
ELMIRA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Corning, NY
Corning, NY
Sports
Elmira, NY
Sports
City
Elmira, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
localsyr.com

Cortland Red Dragons win 37th SUNYAC Baseball Title

OSWEGO, N.Y. (CORTLAND ATHLETICS) – Tournament MVP Danny Coleman (Saratoga Springs) homered and drove in four runs as second-seeded Cortland defeated third-seeded Brockport, 12-9, to win the 2022 SUNYAC Baseball championship at Oswego’s Laker Field. Cortland (33-10), ranked 12th nationally in Division III, finished 3-0 in the double-elimination...
CORTLAND, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Top scout dissects 2022 class, says Syracuse basketball can be dangerous

Syracuse basketball, to put it mildly, had a disappointing 2021-22 campaign, when it endured its first losing season in the 46 years that Jim Boeheim has served as the Orange’s head coach. Looking ahead, the ‘Cuse 2022-23 roster will be vastly different, and that’s the case with high-major programs...
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy#Hawks#Ccc#Mansfield University
FL Radio Group

Auburn Man Shot and Killed in Buffalo Supermarket

An Auburn man was among the 10 people shot in the racist attack at a Tops Supermarket in Buffalo. 53-year old Andre Mackniel also went by the name Andre Elliott. While living in Auburn he worked at Buffalo Wild Wings. On social media sites he is listed as self-employed. Mackniel,...
AUBURN, NY
WETM 18 News

Tioga Downs reveals lineup for summer concert series

NICHOLS, N.Y. (WETM) — Tioga Downs has released their 2022 Summer Concert Series lineup, announcing several bands that will play at the casino throughout July and August. Tickets for the summer concert series will go on sale Tuesday, May 17th at 10:00 a.m. They will be available for purchase at the Tioga Downs Gift Shop, […]
NICHOLS, NY
centralnewyorkmotorsports.com

MATT SHEPPARD DRIVES FROM 12TH FOR THIRD STRAIGHT UTICA-ROME MODIFIED VICTORY

VERNON, NY – Gone streaking. For the third consecutive week, defending Sunoco Modified champion Matt Sheppard was in Victory Lane at Utica-Rome Speedway. The Savannah, N.Y., star was victorious on Broedel Fuel Group & Energy night, driving from his 12th starting position to a dominant victory in the 30-lap main event worth $2,400.
VERNON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsChannel 36

Remembering Derrick Robie: Savona community unveils Derrick J. Robie Memorial Field

SAVONA, N.Y. (WENY) -- It was an emotional Saturday morning in Savona, as the community unveiled the Derrick J. Robie Memorial Field to the Robie family. Derrick Robie was just four years old when his life was taken in 1993. Nearly three decades later, his memory remains alive in the village of Savona. Thanks to the generosity of the community and the hard work of faculty and students at G-S-T BOCES, the community is making sure Derrick is always remembered. A renovated t-ball field, with the statue in his memory looking over the Derrick J. Robie Memorial Field, was unveiled at this morning’s ceremony. The statue now stands before a brand-new flagpole, walkway, and benches, all made possible through community support.
SAVONA, NY
WETM

Elmira Dance Force awarded best performing arts school in Southern/Central Upstate New York

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Elmira Dance Force was awarded Best Performing Arts School in Southern/Central Upstate NY by Access Broadway, in Syracuse this weekend!. Over 300 acts from all over Upstate NY and Canada competed at a 3 day event. Dance Force not only won the title of Best Performing Arts School, but also took home 13 Broadway Star Awards including Best Choreography , Best All Star Vocalist and Best All Star Performer!
ELMIRA, NY
localsyr.com

The storms are here; some damage reported

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An approaching cold front from the west will bring thunderstorms, with the potential for strong and damaging winds. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for all of Central New York through 4 p.m. Monday. There has been some damage from the thunderstorms. You can...
SYRACUSE, NY
WNEP-TV 16

Raid near PA follows supermarket shooting in Buffalo

CONKLIN, N.Y. — Newswatch 16 has learned that an address associated with the alleged shooter in Buffalo is not far from northeastern Pennsylvania; Conklin is right over the New York state line. We saw New York State Police and ATF going in and out of the home in this...
CONKLIN, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Fugitive of the Week: Laura Sheridan

(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On The Lookout’ for Laura Sheridan.  The 35-year-old Liverpool resident is 5’3” tall, weighs 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Sheridan is wanted for six separate bench warrants:  Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the 3rd degree from an incident in 2021.  […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
chronicle-express.com

Penn Yan history: May headlines from the past 150 years

The Chronicle-Express -- Consolidation, January 1, 1926, of the Yates County Chronicle (1824) and the Penn Yan Express (1866); the Rushville Chronicle (1905) and the Gorham New Age (1902) The Yates County History Center’s volunteers have gleaned these entries for your enjoyment from their digitized newspapers. You can access them...
PENN YAN, NY
Syracuse.com

Thunderstorms, hail, damaging winds predicted in Central NY later today

Syracuse, N.Y. — Thunderstorms are headed for much of Central New York Monday afternoon, packed with hail and damaging winds, according to the National Weather Service. The main threats for Onondaga, Oneida, Madison and southern Cayuga counties are damaging winds and hail, the weather service said. The service did not rule out the possibility of a tornado developing.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy