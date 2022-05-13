Doctors urge caution as Central Alabama parents struggle to find baby formula

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — May is Mental Health Awareness month, which makes for the perfect time to meet a Birmingham woman who made creating a community centered around mental health and wellness her mission. In the video above, WVTM 13's Carla Wade introduces you to Delilah Null, whose career was...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re getting new reaction after a federal judge blocked a part of state law that bans certain treatments for transgender youth. That law makes it a felony for doctors to prescribe gender affirming medicine to transgender teens. Federal judge Liles Burke says Alabama showed no...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — People from across Alabama traveled to Birmingham's Linn Park on Saturday to support a woman's right to choose whether to have an abortion. Watch the video above to learn more about the women's reproductive rights rally.
A Jefferson County man shot to death on Birmingham’s Interstate 59 is being remembered as a devoted father and friend. Justin Snow, 38, had just left a friend’s wedding Saturday night when Birmingham police found him unresponsive inside his SUV after it struck the median. A bullet had drilled through the passenger’s side window, and Snow was pronounced dead on the scene at 8:04 p.m.
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — That liquid they put in your veins when they do a CT Scan? Well, there’s a shortage of that. If you've ever had a medical imaging procedure, known as a CT scan, you know that doctors inject a dye into your blood stream to make the images stand out.
When it comes to bachelor’s degrees, Alabama is in business. About 24% of first-time bachelors degrees in Alabama are in a business field, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. That makes the business field the second-most popular field for first-time bachelor’s degrees in the state, behind only science and engineering.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One of the ten victims in the Buffalo mass shooting this weekend, has ties to the Birmingham area. Celestine Chaney just turned 65 years old on May 9, and just weeks later, her family is forced to grieve. Several of her family members live in the...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The Birmingham Police Department announced it is conducting a death investigation Monday morning. The incident happened in the 600 block of Sheridan Road, but no additional information was immediately provided by authorities. This story is developing. Stay with ABC 33/40 News for updates.
We recently posted this story about an odd creature spotted in a field. You won't believe what it is...... Is it a coyote? It appears to be a coyote. Coyotes are often seen in West Alabama. But what is that on the hind end of this particular creature? The backside is odd-looking, to say the least. This predator has a really bushy tail or something. It has been spotted in the Tuscaloosa area.
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Marva Douglas. I was 12 years old in 1951. But that really didn’t matter because even if I’d been an adult, I could not have voted. Voting rights for...
Less than a year after their homeland fell back into the hands of the Taliban amid the end of American occupation, several Afghani families are adjusting to life in the Rocket City as resettled refugees. Parents of one family are receiving help from a local church that utilized a sponsorship service endorsed by the U.S. State Department, and it invites others to join their cause.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — West Alabama Works is connecting students to jobs through I.G.N.I.T.E. Student Jobs. The new program includes anonline portal where students can see available jobs and directly apply. In the video above, Donny Jones, Executive Director of West Alabama Works, explains why students fill an important need...
Many transgender and nonbinary youth and their parents in Alabama can rest easier, at least for now, following a federal judge’s ruling late Friday that blocked part of a recent state law banning gender-affirming care for minors by making it a felony for doctors to provide that care. “It’s...
The most bizarre video has made many people talk this Monday morning. These birds just drop out of the clear blue sky. What do you think is going on here? Comment below or tap the app below and give us your thoughts. For those like me, here are some more...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Barbara Maxwell clearly remembers the last time she talked to her son Justin. “About 4:50 he called me and he was happy, just as happy as he could be,” Maxwell remembers. It was February 9th, and “that day when he called me I was so...
Happy Monday, Birmingham! It’s May 16 and we’ve got the highlights you need to know right now, including details on the Carraway Hospital demotion, new openings, a $1.5 million award supporting at-risk youth and more. Check out 5 of Birmingham’s hottest openings, including a new Mexican restaurant in...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Drug overdose deaths hit an all-time high in Jefferson County last year. 401 people died from overdoses and it doesn’t seem to be slowing this year. The Jefferson County Coroner says as of May 12, 101 people have died from overdoses so far, with 42 others suspected of overdose death.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An investigation is underway in west Birmingham after a 17-year-old was shot and killed in the Arlington-West End area Monday afternoon. Birmingham police Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin said an officer from the west precinct was responding to a call when a physical altercation was observed in the parking lot of 1228 Tuscaloosa Ave. South West.
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — It was a trend last year in America's classrooms blamed on the COVID pandemic: chronic absenteeism. School districts said students missed more than four full weeks of classes in many cases. It gets worse, a new congressional watchdog report indicates more than a million kids...
