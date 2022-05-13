ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Doctors urge caution as Central Alabama parents struggle to find baby formula

By Chip Scarborough
wvtm13.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Parents in our area are having a...

www.wvtm13.com

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

‘There for his kids, there for his friends’: Father, Red Cross volunteer mourned after deadly shooting on I-59 in Birmingham

A Jefferson County man shot to death on Birmingham’s Interstate 59 is being remembered as a devoted father and friend. Justin Snow, 38, had just left a friend’s wedding Saturday night when Birmingham police found him unresponsive inside his SUV after it struck the median. A bullet had drilled through the passenger’s side window, and Snow was pronounced dead on the scene at 8:04 p.m.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
AL.com

Which Alabama counties have the most business degrees?

When it comes to bachelor’s degrees, Alabama is in business. About 24% of first-time bachelors degrees in Alabama are in a business field, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. That makes the business field the second-most popular field for first-time bachelor’s degrees in the state, behind only science and engineering.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Local family remembers mass shooting victim Celestine Chaney

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One of the ten victims in the Buffalo mass shooting this weekend, has ties to the Birmingham area. Celestine Chaney just turned 65 years old on May 9, and just weeks later, her family is forced to grieve. Several of her family members live in the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Death investigation underway on Sheridan Road in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The Birmingham Police Department announced it is conducting a death investigation Monday morning. The incident happened in the 600 block of Sheridan Road, but no additional information was immediately provided by authorities. This story is developing. Stay with ABC 33/40 News for updates.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Alabama#Baby Formula
Alt 101.7

Update: Tuscaloosa, Alabama: Have You Seen This In Your Backyard?

We recently posted this story about an odd creature spotted in a field. You won't believe what it is...... Is it a coyote? It appears to be a coyote. Coyotes are often seen in West Alabama. But what is that on the hind end of this particular creature? The backside is odd-looking, to say the least. This predator has a really bushy tail or something. It has been spotted in the Tuscaloosa area.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WKRG News 5

Church helps Afghan refugee family resettle in Alabama, asks public for help

Less than a year after their homeland fell back into the hands of the Taliban amid the end of American occupation, several Afghani families are adjusting to life in the Rocket City as resettled refugees. Parents of one family are receiving help from a local church that utilized a sponsorship service endorsed by the U.S. State Department, and it invites others to join their cause.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

West Alabama Works launches student jobs portal

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — West Alabama Works is connecting students to jobs through I.G.N.I.T.E. Student Jobs. The new program includes anonline portal where students can see available jobs and directly apply. In the video above, Donny Jones, Executive Director of West Alabama Works, explains why students fill an important need...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
wbrc.com

Birmingham man in recovery urging people to keep Narcan

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Drug overdose deaths hit an all-time high in Jefferson County last year. 401 people died from overdoses and it doesn’t seem to be slowing this year. The Jefferson County Coroner says as of May 12, 101 people have died from overdoses so far, with 42 others suspected of overdose death.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

17-year-old shot, killed in west Birmingham identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An investigation is underway in west Birmingham after a 17-year-old was shot and killed in the Arlington-West End area Monday afternoon. Birmingham police Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin said an officer from the west precinct was responding to a call when a physical altercation was observed in the parking lot of 1228 Tuscaloosa Ave. South West.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy