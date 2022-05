The Douglas County Sheriff is urging the driver involved in a hit-and-run that killed a 10-year-old girl to come forward. It happened near Lawrence on East 1900 Road at the K-10 off ramp Saturday evening. KMBC 9 spoke with the sheriff about the search for the suspect, and the good Samaritans who stopped to help.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, MO ・ 16 HOURS AGO