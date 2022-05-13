Manhattan woman killed in crash near Saint George

CAMDEN Co., Mo. (KMIZ) A man is in the hospital after a car hit another in Camden County Sunday because they failed to yield. The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Route MM at Shawnee Bend One. One car failed to yield to another car when attempting a left-hand turn. The driver of The post Cars collide Sunday in Camden County after one failed to yield; sends man to the hospital appeared first on ABC17NEWS.

CAMDEN COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO