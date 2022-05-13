Manhattan woman killed in crash near Saint George

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A person who died after being struck by a car while riding on a motorcycle in Topeka has been identified by the Topeka Police Department. Sam Rice, 53, of Topeka, was killed on May 15 at 3:18 a.m. when a car hit him at SE 6th Street and SE Chandler Street. When […]
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Funeral services for the woman who was killed in a crash on Friday near St. George has been scheduled for 10 a.m., Friday, May 20, 2022. Abby L. Stous, 38, of Manhattan was involved in a two-car collision at Flush Road and Highway 24 In Riley County on Friday, May 13. […]
EUDORA, Kan. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has found the vehicle they believe was involved in a crash thatkilled a 10-year-old Eudora, Kansas, girl on Saturday, then left the scene. That crash happened near Lawrence on East 1900 Road at the K-10 off-ramp Saturday evening. "On the ramp,...
Newton, Kan. (KSNW) — The driver involved in a crash in east Newton on Monday, May 9, has died. The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has identified the driver as 54-year-old William Fairbrother, of Newton. Fairbrother died on the evening of Tuesday, May 10, due to the serious injuries he sustained in the crash. According […]
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A truck sustained more than $500 in damage after someone attempted to steal gas from it over the weekend in Manhattan, authorities said. The attempted theft was reported around 1 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Osage Street. According to the Riley County Police Department,...
RILEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 6a.m. Friday in Manhattan. A 2015 Cadillac SRX driven by Tatum Couture, 45, of Belleville, Kansas, and a red Ford F150 driven by Rex Dettmer, 48, of Riley, collided at the intersection of Tuttle Creek Blvd and Madison Road, according to Monday's Riley County Police Department Activity report.
DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A nine-year-old girl injured when a van hit her near Lawrence Saturday has died of her injuries, the Douglas Co. Sherriff’s office announced Sunday. The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. Saturday on a ramp over K-10 in the 1300 block of E. 1900 Rd....
SENECA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is facing several charges for an alleged incident in the Nemaha Co. town of Seneca. Nemaha Co. Attorney Brad Lippert said Kyle Rowell, 36, of Topeka, was arrested May 12, 2022 in Seneca. Lippert said Rowell is accused of forcibly stealing a 2005...
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police arrested a man Monday night on suspicion of murder. LPD says officers were called to a north central Lawrence home just before 7:30 p.m. They found a critically injured woman, who was declared dead by medical responders. Also at the scene was a 26-year-old...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcyclist is dead after being hit by another vehicle early Sunday morning in Topeka. Shortly before 3:20 a.m. Topeka Police responded to the crash at SE 6th and Chandler streets. Officers arrived to find the victim in the roadway. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at...
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KAKE) - The Douglas County sheriff is urging the driver involved in a hit-and-run that killed a 9-year-old girl and injured her grandfather to come forward. The crash happened at around 5:15 p.m. Saturday on East 1900 Road at the K-10 offramp near Lawrence. “Unfortunately, this is just...
CAMDEN Co., Mo. (KMIZ) A man is in the hospital after a car hit another in Camden County Sunday because they failed to yield. The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Route MM at Shawnee Bend One. One car failed to yield to another car when attempting a left-hand turn. The driver of
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire officials say live ammunition and welding gas kept firefighters on edge as they battled a large structure fire in the Oakland Neighborhood early Monday afternoon. Topeka Fire Marshal Alan Stahl says crews were called to 1032 NE Wabash at 12:12 p.m. Monday on reports...
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 23-year-old Topeka man was taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and faces charges after a person was killed early Sunday morning. According to the Topeka Police Department, officers responded to a crash Sunday morning at SE 6th Street and SE Chandler Street at 3:18 a.m. Police said they found […]
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have arrested a Topeka man for first-degree murder after a motorcycle wreck left one person dead early Sunday. Officers responded to reports of a motorcycle vs. vehicle wreck at SE 6th Street and SE Chandler St. just before 3:20 Sunday morning. One person was...
A 9-year-old girl suffered critical injuries and a 54-year-old man was seriously injured in a crash in the 1300 block of East 1900 Road on the ramp over Kansas Highway 10 Saturday. Law enforcement was looking for a white van and its driver that witnesses said left the scene of...
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Jackson Co. authorities arrested a man caught with drugs Monday. The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says Steven Shuster, 29, was pulled over before 2:30 a.m. near 134th and Hwy 75. Deputies took Schuster into custody for meth possession and driving while suspended.
