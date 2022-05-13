Carrboro: Comprehensive Plan, Bike Month and Live Music

This list is based on prior customer reviews. A modern city built in 1766 situated between the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina and the Atlantic Ocean. This town of less than 400,000 inhabitants now contains eight colleges and universities, as well as parks and other amenities. If you're planning a trip to Winston-Salem and enjoy coffee, there are a few places you should stop by. Each of these cafés has its own personality, ambience, and specialty.

