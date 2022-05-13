Carrboro: Comprehensive Plan, Bike Month and Live Music

Robert Drakeford, the former mayor of Carrboro, died on Monday, according to a report from the town government. Carrboro shared a release Monday afternoon with the news, with a separate obituary confirming he was 77 years old. Drakeford, who went by “Bob” to many in the community, was the town’s...
Ever get the feeling that the rules don’t apply to the rich and powerful and elite?. Rest assured that’s not the case here in Chapel Hill — not, at least, when it comes to zoning ordinances. That’s the challenge currently facing UNC’s famed secret society, the legendary...
This series of posts will be made weekly on Chapelboro to help inform our community about local government meetings. All meeting days, locations and times may be subject to change. Check town, county, and school district websites for additional information. It’s still budget season for local government, with public hearings...
One of Chapel Hill’s oldest community members is turning 104 years old on Tuesday and the community is planning a big public celebration for him. The Marian Cheek Jackson Center, St. Joseph CME Church and Foushee family are set to hold a parade and party for Garland Foushee. The patriarch of the family has five generation of descendants, with many of his three children and five grandchildren helping organize Tuesday’s party.
Primary Election Day across North Carolina is here, with polls opening at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday. With heated races for U.S. Senate, redistricted U.S. House seats, state legislature spots and local governments, there are plenty of reasons to head to the polls. But Election Day has a few more rules...
The Got to Be NC Festival marks its eagerly awaited return to the state fairgrounds in Raleigh May 20 – 22 following a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Antique tractors, a barbecue buffet fundraiser on May 21, North Carolina food products, rides, games, livestock, kids’ activities, music and entertainment will welcome guests back.
Dog treat station sparks lawsuit between Raleigh homeowner, HOA. When a Raleigh man created a dog treat station outside his home as an act of kindness, he never expected to find himself in the middle of a lawsuit in Wake County District Court. Reporter: Joe Fisher. Photographer: Curt Tremper.
Friday morning, UNC held a dedication ceremony for the Hortense McClinton residence hall and the Henry Owl Building. The university installed these Carolina trailblazers’ names on two buildings whose prior names were tied to white supremacy. In December, Hortense McClinton’s name was installed onto the former Aycock Residence Hall...
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Saturday was a day of action in the Piedmont Triad. Bans Off Our Bodies rallies took place in Winston-Salem and Greensboro over the landmark 1973 Roe vs. Wade Supreme Court decision, which might be overturned. A large line of people chanted through downtown Winston-Salem, carrying signs and using their voices to […]
Public can visit Edwards-Franklin House this weekend. The Edwards-Franklin House has been around since 1799, but recently its storied history was put on hold by the pandemic — which is changing this weekend. For the first time in three years, open house tours are scheduled today and Sunday to...
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Kansas City Barbeque judges spent Saturday very carefully judging teams from six states who competed in the categories of chicken, ribs, pork and brisket at the Jiggy with the Piggy Festival in Kannapolis. Judges, from several states, chose the winners based on taste, appearance and tenderness.
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A developer is seeking to annex a large site on Lake Norman into the town of Mooresville for a significant residential project. [Lakefront home hits market at at $5.15M, Mooresville’s highest price tag]. On May 16, the Mooresville Board of Commissioners will hold a public...
Raleigh, N.C. — When a Raleigh man created a dog treat station outside his home as an act of kindness, he never expected to find himself in the middle of a lawsuit in Wake County District Court. The HOA of his neighborhood wants it gone – but he says...
MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Mebane man won a $726,805 Cash 5 jackpot last week, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. On Tuesday, Jerry Finn, of Mebane, used five numbers that he said just came to him out of the blue, and a few hours later won a $726,805 Cash 5 jackpot. “Sometimes […]
Hope Mills, N.C. — A road-widening project in Hope Mills threatens to wipe out part of the town's Veterans Memorial Park. WRAL's Gilbert Baez spoke with the mayor and the State Department of Transportation, to see if something could be worked out to save more of the park. A...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A hiker was rescued on Monday after a fall at Boone’s Cave State Park near Lexington, according to Davidson County Emergency Services. The man was walking on a closed trail headed to his favorite fishing spot when his foot slipped off the trail, and he fell and injured his other […]
