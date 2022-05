This week on Adopt-A-Pet, meet Rameses from Orange County Animal Services!. Rameses — featured in this video from OCAS — is a black male terrier with a little bit of pit bull, potentially some boxer, and a whole lot of playful energy and love! Ramses is about two years and two months old, according to shelter staff estimates, and he’s fully prepared to move out of the shelter and into a brand-new forever home!

ORANGE COUNTY, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO