SANGAMON COUNTY (WAND)- Two individuals were sent to the hospital Sunday morning after a three vehicle crash on Interstate 55. According to police, three vehicles were all traveling southbound near milepost 91 in Sangamon County, Li’Derick Franklin, 21, of St. Charles, MO and Demetrius Sims, 23, of St. Louis, MO was driving in the left lane, David Buckhart, 75, of Whitefish, MT was in the center lane, and Erika Palsen, 49, and Phillip Palsen, 59, both of Divernon, IL, were in the right lane.

SANGAMON COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO