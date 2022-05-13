ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, IL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adams by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-13 17:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

tspr.org

Two landspout tornadoes confirmed in western Illinois

The line of showers and thunderstorms developed late Friday afternoon, east of the Mississippi River, after several days of very warm weather. The National Weather Service confirmed two landspout tornadoes during Friday’s severe weather in western Illinois — one near Good Hope and the other south of Monmouth.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Telegraph

Barefoot braces for rebirth on Illinois River

HARDIN — It could be argued that the Barefoot Restaurant put the Calhoun County community of Hardin on the map. “If you travel around the Midwest and tell people you’re from Hardin, people will say, ‘I’ve been to the Barefoot! I know where that’s at!’” said Hardin resident Kelly Sievers.
HARDIN, IL
KMZU

Two vehicle occupants die in weekend crash

ADAIR, MO – Brashear residents were reportedly not wearing safety devices during a fatal crash Satruday morning. Highway Patrol says they responded to Route J two miles north of Adair where the vehicle, driven by Charles Patchin, 54, ran off the east side. The vehicle became airborne, and hit a river embankment, ejecting Patchin, and a passenger, Robert Patchin, 80.
kttn.com

Two from Brashear killed in crash on Route J

Two Brashear residents were killed in northeastern Adair County when a pickup truck went left a lettered route and hit the embankment of a stream. Fatally injured were the driver, 54-year-old Charles Patchin, and a passenger, 80-year-old Robert Patchin. The accident happened on Saturday morning two miles northwest of the...
BRASHEAR, MO
kttn.com

Motorcycle crash injuries Kirksville man

A Kirksville resident received serious injuries when the motorcycle he was operating overturned on Highway 63 in southern Macon County. Twenty-three-year-old David Sizemore was taken to University Hospital in Columbia. The crash happened late Saturday afternoon on Highway 63 near Excello as the Southbound motorcycle went off the left side...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Multiple people seriously hurt in several mid-Missouri crashes

BENTON, Co. (KMIZ) Multiple people were seriously hurt in several mid-Missouri crashes on Saturday. Benton County A man was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash. 45-year-old Corey Wheeler was driving along Macks Camp Ave. on Saturday night when he lost control of his motorcycle. He then overcorrected and overturned. Wheeler was seriously hurt The post Multiple people seriously hurt in several mid-Missouri crashes appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
977wmoi.com

Oquawka Man Arrested for Possession of Stolen Tractor

Henderson County Chief Deputy Matthew Link releases the arrest of an Oquawka man for possession of a stolen vehicle. Donald E. Millard, age 57 was arrested by Sheriff’s Deputies on Sunday, May 15th. The Sheriff’s Office received a report that Millard was driving a tractor and had since parked it a residence in Gladstone. The complainant stated they did not believe Millard had purchased it. Millard and the tractor were located in Gladstone. Upon investigation Deputies discovered Millard had not purchased the tractor and began looking for a victim. It was discovered that Millard had allegedly stolen the tractor from J.J. Nichting Co. in Pilot Grove, IA. Millard was arrested and charged for possessing the stolen tractor. The tractor was valued at $125,000. Milliard is currently being held at the Henderson County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. Millard is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
OQUAWKA, IL
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests over the weekend

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Lees Summit resident was arrested Saturday afternoon in Harrison County. Thirty-seven-year-old James Francke was accused of felony counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, possessing 65 grams of marijuana, and possession of cocaine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to properly affix or maintain a vehicle plate.
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

Northeast Missouri truck driver hurt in rollover crash

NEAR BARING, Mo. — A northeast Missouri truck driver was badly hurt Friday after losing control of his Freightliner. It happened at 11:30 a.m. on Highway 15, three miles south of Baring. State troopers say Ronald Shumaker, 71, of Knox City, ran his truck off the right side of...
BARING, MO
kttn.com

Pickup and farm tractor collide on Highway 129

A Branson resident was hurt Saturday afternoon south of Green City when a pickup truck collided with a farm tractor. The driver of the pickup, 25-year-old Jerold Robertson was taken to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan with moderate injuries. The operator of the farm tractor, 53-year-old Timothy Harrelson of Milan, was not reported hurt.
GREEN CITY, MO
wmay.com

Illinois State Police Investigating Fatal Crash Following Police Pursuit; Victim Identified

Illinois State Police have been called in to investigate the police pursuit that ended in a fatal crash near Pleasant Plains Friday night. The incident started in Menard County, when a deputy attempted to stop a car for multiple traffic violations. But the driver refused to stop and sped away. Police pursued it to the intersection of Yankeetown Road and Tomlin Road in Sangamon County, where the vehicle crashed around 7:40pm. The driver has been identified as 65-year-old Randy DeGroot of Springfield.
PLEASANT PLAINS, IL
KICK AM 1530

New London Man Charged With Nine Counts of Property Damage

James Gilbert, 23 of New London, was arrested and charged Sunday with nine counts of property damage on Sunday, May 15. The charges come from an incident on Saturday, May 14. Hannibal Police Department officers responded to the 100 block of Broadway with numerous reports of property damage. A customer exiting the B&B Theater on Saturday witnessed Gilbert damaging their car, at that point, the Hannibal Police were called and Gilbert ran from the scene jumping into a dumpster.
NEW LONDON, CT
Pen City Current

For the Record – Sunday, May 15, 2022

05/03/22 – 9:56 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a property damage accident at the intersection of 20th Street and Avenue I. 05/03/22 – 1:39 p.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of larceny/theft in the 1100 block of Avenue H.
LEE COUNTY, IA
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Knoxville man arrested for DUI after leaving running vehicle unattended in the roadway

Galesburg Police on Tuesday responded to the 900 block of North Academy for a report of a vehicle parked the wrong way on the street with the engine running and the driver’s door open. Officers arrived and observed the vehicle, and searched the area but no one was around, according to police reports. Police observed open containers of alcohol inside the vehicle. As officers took inventory, a male subject approached officers asking what they were doing inside his vehicle. Officers explained the call, and the man refused to comply with officers to stop advancing on them. The male, who initially refused to identify himself, was 39-year-old Dustin Timmons of Knoxville and he was detained. A very uncooperative Timmons was taken to the Public Safety Building. Timmons refused to perform a field sobriety test or submit a breath sample. Timmons continually cursed and yelled insults at officers. Ultimately, Timmons was charged with Driving Under the Influence, Illegal Transportation of Alcohol, Leaving an Unattended Vehicle, and Obstruction.
GALESBURG, IL
FOX 2

McPike Mansion’s owner believes it’s haunted

ALTON, Ill. – Towards the highest point in Alton, Illinois is one of Madison County’s most historical spots. Many say McPike Mansion is haunted. Even the owner thinks so. McPike House was once home to Henry McPike and his family starting back in 1869. The house has not been occupied since the 1950s, at least not by […]
ALTON, IL

