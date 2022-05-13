ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 ERCOT generators went down, Texans asked to cut back on power

By James Clark
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Texas — ERCOT said six power generation facilities “tripped offline” Friday afternoon, leading to the loss of 2,900 megawatts of power. ERCOT asked Texans to conserve energy over the weekend. Temperatures in Lubbock are forecast to be in the upper 90’s on Saturday and lower 100’s on...

