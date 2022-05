As of Sunday, the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon fire is about 8,000 acres away from passing the Whitewater-Baldy fire at 297,845 acres as the largest in New Mexico history. Matt Rau is an incident commander for the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon fire. Rau said, "most of the staff here have never seen anything like this in our careers. Our rate has been approximately 9000 acres of growth for the past two days. But before that, we did see back-to-back days of just over 30,000 acres per day."

