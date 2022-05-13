ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, PA

Federal waiver program allowing students to receive free breakfast, lunch expires at end of June

By Nicole Ford, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZscBl_0fdYydGS00

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — In Washington County, students are filling up with nutritious food.

“We are very fearful of what will happen given the escalation of food costs and gas prices,” said Nicolle Bazant Pleil who’s the Food Service Director at Trinity School District.

For the last two years, a federal waiver program has allowed all students to receive a free breakfast and lunch no matter their income. But the program will expire on June 30 after Congress voted to not continue the funding.

“The failure that congress did by not giving USDA the ability to extend waivers right now is so much more than a free hand out,” said Bazant Pleil.

Bazant Pleil anticipates seeing more students experiencing the summer slide this year. She said without a nutritious meal, education can fall.

It’s a concern for the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank too.

“Our children shouldn’t have to carry the burden of worrying about hungry. They should be worried about challenges of growing, the challenges of friendship,” said Karen Dreyer who’s Director of Child Nutritious Programs at Food Bank.

Dreyer said without these meals it puts a strain on food pantries because a number of families don’t meet the SNAP requirements. The Food Bank is working to change that while preparing for the impact.

“We’ve been doing work for about the last five months with our summer impact programs so they can still continue to get meals to kids in their neighborhoods even though the school meals will be ending,” Dreyer said.

While the food bank is working on the summer programs, what about this fall when the kids go back to school?

The groups are hopeful a new bill in the Senate will pass that will start this program back up for the new school year.

Pittsburgh Public Schools requiring masks again

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Kimmie
3d ago

ALL students don't need free lunch nor breakfast. The regular free lunch/breakfast program. IS NOT part of this Plandemic plan. I love how people will just spout off without even knowing what really is happening. The Plandemic is over,but that doesn't mean those who need those free lunches/breakfasts are going to be left out. Stop thinking every student deserves this. Those who need it WILL still get it.

Reply
2
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Lemington brings affordable senior housing with on-site medical center to Lincoln-Lemington

A ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday celebrated the completion of The Lemington, an affordable senior living center with on-site medical, dental and behavioral health services. Beacon Communities — a privately-owned real estate firm that develops, acquires and manages multi-family housing — launched the new facility at the former site of the Lemington Elder Care Services in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington neighborhood.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Shaler couple in dispute with school district over tax exemption for disabled veterans

Robert Reichle spent three years in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam war, including 11 months in-country as a combat correspondent for the Stars and Stripes newspaper. Although he was never wounded during his service — and jokes that the only thing he ever killed was a tree — Reichle was exposed to Agent Orange, a tactical herbicide used by the U.S. military to clear leaves and vegetation.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
butlerradio.com

Latest COVID Update Sees Local Hospitalizations Increase

Local hospitalization rates connected to COVID-19 have risen slightly over the past week. According to the Butler Health System, as of Monday morning 11 patients were hospitalized with COVID at Butler Memorial Hospital with two in the ICU. This is four more COVID patients hospitalized and two more COVID patients...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

More than 100 volunteers create West Newton Avenue of Flags in preparation for Memorial Day

Volunteers gathered Saturday to raise the West Newton Avenue of Flags at West Newton Cemetery for the Memorial Day holiday. In its 28th year, the Avenue of Flags features 365 full-sized flags, each given by a family member in honor of one or more local veterans who have died. Members of the West Newton VFW Post No. 7812 and West Newton Moose No. 31, Yough High School football team, and Cub Scout Pack 258 were among of the groups that made up over 100 volunteers that helped put up flags in honor of local veterans.
WEST NEWTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Education
Washington County, PA
Society
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Society
State
Washington State
Local
Pennsylvania Society
County
Washington County, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
Washington County, PA
Government
Washington County, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Washington, PA
WTRF- 7News

Summer events in Washington County, PA

WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA (WTRF)– If you are looking for something fun to do this summer, you don’t have to go too far.   ***Event list*** Washington County Pennsylvania has a long list of upcoming events from sports, music, history and more. They have something for the whole family.   Presidents of the Washington County Chamber […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Here are the most selective colleges in the Pittsburgh region

PITTSBURGH — As students across the nation mull over their college choices before decisions are due, online forums and kitchen tables are buzzing over record low acceptance rates at the nation’s most selective schools. In turn, popular schools are seeing increased revenue from the record number of applications they received this spring.
PITTSBURGH, PA
kenwoodpress.com

FEED bins come to Oakmont

In the early morning on May 10, cardboard boxes filled with freshly harvested produce grown by the area’s independent farming community were wheeled into the Oakmont Central Activity Center’s lobby and stacked into a corner for subscriber pickup. The arrival of the boxes, FEED bins, marked the first of the community’s regularly scheduled Tuesday morning deliveries.
SONOMA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Pantries#Breakfast#Friendship#The Food Service#Trinity School District#The Food Bank
paydayreport.com

Summer Lee’s Organizing Model Has Upended Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH – Pennsylvania state Rep. Summer Lee was cruising to victory in a high-profile Pittsburgh-area congressional primary to be held next Tuesday, in the open-seat 12th District replacing longtime Rep. Mike Doyle. That was before big-money groups like AIPAC spent over $2 million against her, with dubious ads painting the progressive candidate as a Trump supporter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

YWCA to move headquarters to Birmingham Place on the South Side

PITTSBURGH — YWCA Greater Pittsburgh is heading to the South Side after finalizing the successful sale of its long-time headquarters on Wood Street downtown. The nonprofit organization has finalized a new lease for 12,356 square feet with Faros Properties at Birmingham Place, according to an announcement by JLL, which represented the YWCA in both the sale of its building and its new office lease.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Tribune-Review

North Huntingdon: Vote pending on backyard chickens for two residents

The latest chapter in whether North Huntingdon residents are permitted to raise chickens could end next week. Commissioners are likely to vote on a request from Megan Jovar of Lancelot Drive for a conditional-use permit to keep the seven hens she has in her backyard and a request from Sarah Helzlsouer of Adams Drive to move her six chickens from Elizabeth Township to the township, said Commissioner Zachary Haigis, president of the board.
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Pittsburgh is located on the Allegheny Plateau in western Pennsylvania, near the confluence of the Allegheny and Monongahela Rivers, which forms the Ohio River. Pittsburgh, once a gritty industrial city, is no longer the soot-encrusted coal and steel town of the past. Pittsburgh's coffee culture, like the city itself, is undergoing a resurgence. Specialty shops providing carefully picked, handcrafted brews are springing up all over town.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Reason.com

Is America's Primary Affordable Housing Policy Unconstitutional?

Laws forcing developers to include affordable units in their projects are common in the U.S. A new lawsuit argues that they're also unconstitutional. On Wednesday, builders in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, filed a lawsuit against the city over its requirement that some of the new units they construct in mid- and larger-sized housing developments must be rented or sold at substantial discounts.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Former State Sen. Jim Ferlo dies at age 70

Former State Sen. Jim Ferlo has died. Ferlo represented the 38th Senatorial District, encompassing portions of Pittsburgh and parts of Allegheny, Armstrong and Westmoreland counties. He served in that seat from 2003 until 2015 and served as the Democratic Chairman of the Law and Justice Committee. Ferlo also was the Democratic Vice Chairman of the Appropriations Committee.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
84K+
Followers
107K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy