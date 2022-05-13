ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Accountant avoids prison time in college admissions scandal

The Associated Press
BOSTON (AP) — An accountant who worked for the consultant at the center of the college admissions bribery case has avoided prison for his role in the sweeping scheme.

U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani on Friday sentenced Steven Masera, 72, to time already served, ordered him to pay a $20,000 fine and remain on three years’ supervised release.

Masera pleaded guilty in 2019 to a charge of racketeering conspiracy in Boston federal court. Masera, of Folsom, California, was an accountant for Rick Singer, the mastermind of the bribery scheme that involved rigged test scores and bogus athletic credentials.

Prosecutors say Masera created fake donation receipt letters and bogus invoices that allowed the wealthy parents who paid bribes to write their payments off as donations or business expenses.

Prosecutors argued that Masera is less culpable than the parents and coaches involved in the scheme, noting that he was working at Singer’s direction and “stood to gain nothing beyond his hourly compensation.”

An email seeking comment was sent Friday to lawyers for Masera. His attorneys wrote in court documents that he is “ashamed that he would agree to be involved in such conduct, but is nevertheless handling the situation with grace.”

College admissions

Singer pleaded guilty to a slew of charges and has yet to be sentenced. Others convicted in the case have received sentences ranging from probation to 15 months behind bars.

Boston 25 News WFXT

Emotional day in federal court for Jassy Correia’s family

BOSTON, Mass. — The family of Jassy Correia struggled through very difficult evidence in a trial for the accused killer. Federal prosecutors showed jurors some of the moments when they say Louis Coleman moved Correia’s body from his car to his apartment. Her body was found in a suitcase days later in the back of his car in Delaware.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

Shiney James resigns following investigation into treatment of orientation workers

After a six-month external investigation into former Boston University Orientation Director Shiney James’ mistreatment of student employees, James has resigned, according to a university statement. James, who ran orientation for 15 years, was accused by several former student workers of creating a culture of fear and toxicity, a Daily...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Woman accused of N.H. murder arrested in Boston

Stephanie Beard, 34, has been charged with second-degree murder and theft. A woman accused of killing a Manchester man on Friday was arrested on Saturday in Boston, according to a statement on Sunday from New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg. Stephanie Beard, 34,...
BOSTON, MA
