ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Chris Rock Jokes He Got ‘Most Of My Hearing Back’ After Will Smith Slap

By Jackie Manno
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E79Oy_0fdYxST800
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Comedian Chris Rock is no stranger to finding humor in the messiness of life. Following Will Smith‘s shocking on stage slap at the 2022 Oscars, Chris addressed the elephant in the room by cracking a clever joke during his standup set on May 12.

“I’m OK, if anybody was wondering. Got most of my hearing back,” he reportedly said at the Royal Albert Hall in London, according to The Telegraph. Likely, not wanting to dwell on the situation, he shut down any further conversation about the slap during the show. “Don’t expect me to talk about the bulls**t. I’ll talk about it at some point — on Netflix. Your tickets were expensive, but not that expensive,” he sharply added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18oYjh_0fdYxST800
Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars (Shutterstock)

This isn’t the first time that the 57-year-old has publicly addressed the infamous incident during one of his routines. “I’m OK, I have a whole show and I’m not talking about that until I get paid. Life is good,” he said at one of his stand up shows in California in April, according to the Palm Desert Sun.

However, others in Chris’s life have been

about the highly controversial event. “I told someone, when Will slapped Chris, he slapped all of us, but he really slapped me. When you hurt my child, you hurt me,” his 77-year-old mother Rose told WIS 10 News. “I have no idea what I would say other than, what in the world were you thinking?” She added when asked about how she would address Will if she got the chance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SxxMD_0fdYxST800
Chris Rock and Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars (Shutterstock)

At the 2022 Oscars, actor Will angrily stormed the stage and slapped Chris after he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith‘s alopecia, referring to her as “G.I Jane.” The Grownups star has one year to press charges against Will for the slap, but is currently choosing not to do so. “At this point, it’s highly unlikely that Chris will ask for a filling against Smith,” Los Angeles based criminal attorney Lara Yeretsian told Hollywoodlife in an EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW.

Although the I, Robot star will likely not be arrested for the slap, he is facing other serious consequences for the incident. In April, it was announced that he was banned for ten years by the Academy, meaning he will not be able to attend any events or awards hosted by the organization for the next decade.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Jada Pinkett Smith Has Become Increasingly Difficult To Work With, She's 'Extremely Demanding' Behind Closed Doors: Source

From trouble with Hollywood pals to staff behind closed doors, it looks like Jada Pinkett Smith needs quite the attitude adjustment.While her bossy behavior may not be the result of the stress she's been dealing with ever since Will Smith's Oscars fiasco, where he slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage in March over a joke he made at the Red Table Talk host's expense, an insider spilled she's become increasingly difficult to deal with behind closed doors.In fact, Pinkett Smith, 50, has even had staff walk out on her as of late. "Will and Jada previously kept household staff for...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Will Smith receives crushing career news following Oscars slap

Will Smith is still reeling from the backlash over his headline-making Oscars moment during which he slapped Chris Rock in the face, and now he's been dealt another difficult hand. The Men in Black actor has had a number of his projects paused following the shocking incident and the comedy...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Chaney Jones Gets Kanye West's Name Tattooed

Kanye West and Chaney Jones sparked dating rumors back in February after being spotted together numerous times. Since then, the couple has gotten pretty cozy. They've been seen on several dates, went on a baecation to Japan, and the Donda artist even bought her a $275,000 Birkin bag. It's safe...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Chris Rock
Hello Magazine

Michelle Obama's very rare family photo leaves fans doing a double-take

Michelle Obama celebrated some wonderful family news on Friday and posted a photo which left fans amazed. The mom-of-two - who shares her daughters, Malia and Sasha, with husband, Barack Obama - took to Instagram to wish her big brother, Craig Robinson, a happy birthday and the resemblance between them was uncanny.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Alec Baldwin's daughter Ireland reveals he is 'suffering tremendously' in the wake of Halyna Hutchins' death: 'It's so heartbreaking'

Alec Baldwin is 'suffering tremendously' in the wake of Halyna Hutchins' death, according to his daughter Ireland Baldwin. The 64-year-old actor was handling a gun on the set of his movie Rust last October when it went off and fatally shot the cinematographer, and his daughter Ireland Baldwin - who he had with ex-wife Kim Basinger - 'can't imagine' how distressing the situation has been for her dad.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Slap#Academy Awards#Actor#The Palm Desert Sun#Wis 10 News
Amy Christie

Family welcomes baby no. 9 with a tender reveal: "It's been so rewarding to experience motherhood"

When a 29-year-old mom announced that she was pregnant for the ninth time, many people thought it was time for a little girl. However, the touching moment she and her husband organized to let their sons and the world know that this summer, they would welcome another baby boy and love him as a precious gift will stay as a treasured memory for years to come.
DALLAS, TX
HollywoodLife

Why Kendall Jenner’s Boyfriend Devin Booker Won’t Attend The Met Gala With Her

It looks like Kendall Jenner will be walking the infamous steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art alone at the 2022 Met Gala. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the 26-year-old model’s boyfriend of two years, Devin Booker, 25, will likely not join her at the star-studded event to make their red carpet debut. The news comes as Devin recovers from some injuries during his sixth season with the Phoenix Suns.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hypebae

Megan Thee Stallion Delivers a Fiery Performance at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Megan Thee Stallion did not hold back during her debut 2022 Billboard Music Awards performance. The Houston rapper — who earned the title of Top Rap Female Artist — delivered an electrifying number of her latest single, “Plan B,” accompanied by flames in the background. “Plan B” was first introduced to fans at Coachella, which samples Jodeci’s “Freek’n You (Remix)” with Wu Tang Clan. Stallion also performed her hit Dua Lipa-collaborative track, “Sweetest Pie,” and showed off her twerking skills on stage. In true Megan Thee Stallion fashion, the artist donned the ultimate Hot Girl look — a revealing sheer catsuit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
188K+
Followers
17K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy