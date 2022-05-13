Seattle resumes full enforcement on 72-hour parking rule

Escaped federal prisoner Andrew Kristovich walked out of a minimum security federal prison camp in Oregon and coerced his ex-girlfriend into picking him up. Then she says he viciously sexually assaulted her, stole her car, phone and debit card, then went on the run ditching the car in Edmonds, Washington where he has family. Kristovich was eventually tracked down near Carson City, Nevada where he surrendered to a SWAT team. Plus, Mike Al-Aboudy the missing brother of murder victim Arkan Al-Aboudy turns up after two months and calls The Spotlight. He tells The Spotlight where he’s been and what he thinks happened to his brother. And we hear from Shaun Scott, an activist who wrote an article for Crosscut called 'The time to abolish Seattle police was yesterday'

EDMONDS, WA ・ 21 HOURS AGO