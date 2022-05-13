ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle resumes full enforcement on 72-hour parking rule

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE - The city of Seattle is resuming full parking enforcement for any vehicle that has remained in one place for more than 72 hours. According to a release from the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT), the city will return to the normal standards, which were...

Amtrak Cascades won’t travel between Seattle and Vancouver, B.C., until later this year, due to staff shortages

Amtrak will postpone restoring its Cascades passenger-train service between Seattle and Vancouver, B.C., until possibly December because of a lack of personnel. The service gap occurred despite the Biden administration’s much-hyped $66 billion allotted in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to catch up on maintenance and spread Amtrak’s national railway service to new cities including Las Vegas, Phoenix, Columbus and Nashville, The Seattle Times reported.
44-mile long trail in four Washington counties begins final construction

(The Center Square) – The final 1.0 miles of the East Lake Sammamish Trail will begin construction on June 1. The final trail segment broke ground on May 11 with crews to begin construction in two weeks. The trail will be the last unpaved gap in a project to create an unnamed 44-mile long paved trail that connects King, Pierce, Snohomish and Kitsap counties.
Oversized truck gets stuck colliding with Everett bridge

A semitruck hauling an “oversize load” collided with an Everett bridge on Monday, stopping traffic heading northbound out of the city. Washington State Department of Transportation cameras show the truck hauling something that struck the supports of the Snohomish River Bridge on State Route 529. The load was...
Amtrak train from Seattle to Vancouver, B.C., postponed

SEATTLE - Amtrak will postpone restoring its Cascades passenger-train service between Seattle and Vancouver, B.C., until possibly December because of a lack of personnel, according to The Seattle Times. The service gap occurred despite the Biden administration’s much-hyped $66 billion allotted in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to catch...
Catalytic converter theft runs rampant in Seattle, nation sees dramatic increase

Even with the new law on the books, catalytic converter theft is still on the rise in Washington. The evergreen state is still experiencing a heavy stream of stolen catalytic converters, and there doesn’t appear to be any relief in sight. Napa Auto Parts on South Hudson Street is still seeing the same amount of catalytic converters being ordered as last year, according to assistant manager Ryan Dake.
Fallen tree blocks traffic on SR 518 near Tukwila for more than an hour

TUKWILA, Wash. - Traffic came to a standstill on SR 518 near Tukwila for a more than an hour Monday, after a tree fell into the road. Washington State Department of Transportation first reported the tree fall around 12:30 p.m., which went all the way across the road and forced traffic to stop.
12 break-ins, 1 parking lot, after concert in Seattle

SEATTLE — Concertgoers coming back from a Friday night show at WaMu Theater in Seattle were stunned to find at least a dozen of their cars had been broken into. Cory Sokol of Seattle was among the break-in victims. According to Sokol, he parked his car in a lot right across from Lumen Field at around 8:30 p.m. He did not get back to his car until 11 p.m. or so.
The Spotlight: Abolish the police?

Escaped federal prisoner Andrew Kristovich walked out of a minimum security federal prison camp in Oregon and coerced his ex-girlfriend into picking him up. Then she says he viciously sexually assaulted her, stole her car, phone and debit card, then went on the run ditching the car in Edmonds, Washington where he has family. Kristovich was eventually tracked down near Carson City, Nevada where he surrendered to a SWAT team. Plus, Mike Al-Aboudy the missing brother of murder victim Arkan Al-Aboudy turns up after two months and calls The Spotlight. He tells The Spotlight where he’s been and what he thinks happened to his brother. And we hear from Shaun Scott, an activist who wrote an article for Crosscut called 'The time to abolish Seattle police was yesterday'
2 climbers rescued at 12,000 feet from Mount Rainier

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Two climbers were successfully rescued at 12,000 feet from Mount Rainier on Friday, despite dangerous conditions on the mountain. The National Park Service (NPS) announced the rescue Monday, saying two climbers were rescued by helicopter from the Kautz Climbing Route, located on the south face of Rainier. The duo were climbing the Kautz Glacier on Wednesday, May 11, but ran into some issues with the weather.
Car thefts are on the rise in the region

Matt Knudsen started off the year without a car. “The first week of January, it’s stolen. And it’s a bummer. But I get by,” says Knudsen. But like most stolen cars in Seattle, his car was recovered. “Everybody at work was like, ‘Dude, your car got stolen....
