WKYT Investigates | Mother of hit-and-run victim says she’s still seeking justice

Kentucky State Police report troopers responded to a 911 call of a car crash involving three cars on US 25-E in the Bimble community Sunday. Troopers arrived to find one person dead as KSP reconstructionists began an investigation. Investigators say apparently 23-year-old Fredrick Cody Carnes of Pineville was driving a pickup and ended up traveling north in the south bound lanes. A head on collision happened with a car driven by a 16-year-old from Girdler. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene by the Knox County Coroner. Troopers say a passenger in the car, a 17-year-old girl, was flown out to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. The status of her injuries was unknown at last report. Troopers also discovered that a third car, driven by 41-year-old Steven Cox, was also traveling south and was struck by the other car, trying to avoid the crash. Cox did not receive any injuries from the crash. The crash remains under investigation by detective Jake Middleton. KSP does not suspect drugs or alcohol to be involved at this time.

KNOX COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO