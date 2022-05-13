ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WKYT Investigates | Mother of hit-and-run victim says she’s still seeking justice

By Shelby Lofton
WKYT 27
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A gap in the law— that’s what Fayette County’s commonwealth’s attorney told us after a Lexington mother seeking justice for her daughter reached out to us. Nina Okawachi died after being hit by a car along Leestown Road in 2018. Nobody...

www.wkyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
foxlexington.com

Lexington police investigating trespassing resulting in man’s death

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating the death of a man Monday. According to the Lexington Police Department, police arrived around 10:34 a.m. at the 6000 block of Athens Walnut Hill Pike to investigate a trespassing report involving two subjects. When officers made contact with one...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Ky. mansion murder suspect not allowed to change plea

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The man charged in a deadly home invasion was not allowed to change his plea in court Monday. Police say Shannon Gilday killed Jordan Morgan after breaking into her father’s home in February. The allegations have been that Gilday targeted the home for its doomsday bunker and wanted to take it over for fear of a pending nuclear attack.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Officers investigate drowning of 6-year-old in Madison County

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — Officers with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife are investigating the apparent drowning of a Madison County boy who had been fishing with his family. Officers said they received a call just after 8 p.m. Sunday about a report of a child missing...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayette County, KY
Crime & Safety
Lexington, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
County
Fayette County, KY
City
Lexington, KY
WTVQ

Kentucky State Police uses DNA technology to solve missing person case

HELTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) is utilizing the ANDE Rapid DNA Identification System, a technology that generates DNA identification from forensic samples in less than two hours, to help solve open cases in the state. Recently, KSP positively identified a woman who went missing in 2020.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

DUI collision sends three people to the hospital in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police say a suspected drunk driver pulled onto East New Circle Road from Winchester Road and collided with another vehicle on Monday night. Police say the driver suspected of being under the influence broke his arm and was taken to the hospital. His name...
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Sentencing#Seeking Justice#Violent Crime#Wkyt
foxlexington.com

Meth allegedly found hidden in stuffed animal in Lincoln County

STANFORD, Ky. (FOX 56) – A traffic stop Monday led to an arrest in Lincoln County. A Lincoln County police sergeant stopped a vehicle near U.S. 27 South near a high school around 1:18 a.m. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the officer had reasonable suspicion of drugs...
LINCOLN COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | 6-year-old child drowns in Madison County creek

WATCH | Sec. of State: Early voting turnout lower than expected in Ky. Secretary of State Michael Adams said they are dialing down our prediction for turnout from roughly 25 percent to under 20 percent. Top Stories: WKYT News at 5:30 PM (5/16/2022) Updated: 7 hours ago. Top Stories: WKYT...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKYT 27

6-year-old child drowns in Madison County creek

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials say a child drowned in a Madison County creek over the weekend. It happened Sunday night at a creek off Red Lick Road, near Berea. According to the Madison County coroner, Leo Xavier Shouse was fishing when he stepped into deep water and quickly went under the water.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Man accused of killing wife, injuring child in double shooting in Shively found in Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A man accused of killing his wife and injuring his child in a shooting at a Shively home early Sunday morning was arrested in Jeffersonville. Ronald Burdette was arrested early Monday morning with the help of Jeffersonville Police, according to a news release from Shively Police spokesman Patrick Allen. Scottie Maples with the Clark County Sheriff's Office said Burdette was booked into jail at 7:25 a.m. Monday.
SHIVELY, KY
somerset106.com

Two People Killed In Knox County Crash

Kentucky State Police report troopers responded to a 911 call of a car crash involving three cars on US 25-E in the Bimble community Sunday. Troopers arrived to find one person dead as KSP reconstructionists began an investigation. Investigators say apparently 23-year-old Fredrick Cody Carnes of Pineville was driving a pickup and ended up traveling north in the south bound lanes. A head on collision happened with a car driven by a 16-year-old from Girdler. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene by the Knox County Coroner. Troopers say a passenger in the car, a 17-year-old girl, was flown out to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. The status of her injuries was unknown at last report. Troopers also discovered that a third car, driven by 41-year-old Steven Cox, was also traveling south and was struck by the other car, trying to avoid the crash. Cox did not receive any injuries from the crash. The crash remains under investigation by detective Jake Middleton. KSP does not suspect drugs or alcohol to be involved at this time.
KNOX COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Russell Springs woman arrested on drug, other charges

A Russell Springs woman was arrested Sunday morning by the Russell Springs Police Department on drug and other charges, according to jail records. Brandie Asher, age 28, was arrested by RSPD Officer Debra Necessary for trafficking in a controlled substance first degree first offense (greater than or equal to two grams of methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance third degree (drug unspecified), endangering the welfare of a minor, and operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license.
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

Doctor pleads guilty to improperly prescribing Suboxone

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Tennessee doctor has pleaded guilty to federal charges that he illegally distributed Suboxone in Pike and Whitley counties. Dr. Matthew Rasberry, of Jacksboro, Tennessee, pleaded guilty to four counts of unlawfully distributing a controlled substance and one count of engaging in a monetary transaction with funds derived from an illegal activity.
FRANKFORT, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy