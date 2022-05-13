ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

6 ERCOT generators went down, Texans asked to cut back on power

By James Clark
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 3 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas — ERCOT said six power generation facilities “tripped offline” Friday afternoon, leading to the loss of 2,900 megawatts of power. ERCOT asked Texans to conserve energy over the weekend. Temperatures in Lubbock are forecast to be in the upper 90’s on Saturday and lower 100’s on Sunday.

ERCOT blamed mechanical issues for the loss of the generating facilities.

“At this time, all reserve generation resources available are operating,” ERCOT said.

RELATED STORY — ERCOT urging Texans to conserve power this weekend

Lubbock Power and Light is mostly on the ERCOT grid. (Scroll down to see the LP&L statement.) The following is a statement from ERCOT.

Statement by Electric Reliability Council of Texas Interim CEO, Brad Jones on current grid conditions

AUSTIN, TX, May. 13, 2022 – With unseasonably hot weather driving record demand across Texas, ERCOT continues to work closely with the power industry to make sure Texans have the power they need. This afternoon, six power generation facilities tripped offline resulting in the loss of approximately 2,900 MW of electricity. At this time, all reserve generation resources available are operating. We’re asking Texans to conserve power when they can by setting their thermostats to 78-degrees or above and avoiding the usage of large appliances (such as dishwashers, washers and dryers) during peak hours between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. through the weekend.

Resource Performance(% of installed as of 4:00 p.m.)
Thermal 50,703 (66%)
Wind 5,859 (17%)
Solar 8,333 (73%)

The following is a statement from Lubbock Power and Light:

Record high temperatures this weekend are putting a strain on electrical grids across the middle of the country and ERCOT is no exception. The Southwest Power Pool (SPP), Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), and ERCOT are all asking customers to be aware of their energy usage as we experience record temperatures and electricity demand. ERCOT is anticipating ample supply to meet demand despite some power plants going offline for emergency maintenance.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 43

Dean Smith
3d ago

Epcot needs to go away. I’m all for being a proud Texan and self reliant, but if it’s not working we need to think about joining the big grid.

Reply(6)
6
my opinion only
3d ago

We shouldn't have to cut back on anything. Once again Abbott has failed. He did nothing but pad the pockets of his buddies at ERCOT and laughed while doing it. I guarantee there will be more deaths this summer from heat strokes for the elderly, just like he let them freeze to death last winter.

Reply(6)
6
Kelly Lancy
3d ago

The average Ercot executive compensation is $217,903 a year. The median estimated compensation for executives at Ercot including base salary and bonus is $218,397, or $104 per hour. 

Reply(2)
3
