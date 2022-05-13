ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, RI

New routes by Breeze Airways will soon take flight

By Steven Matregrano, Britney Trumpy
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tAGjQ_0fdYwGev00

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Breeze Airways will soon be taking off from T.F. Green International Airport to five new destinations.

The airline unveiled the five new seasonal routes back in March, which include flights directly to Columbus, Ohio, Richmond, Virginia, Jacksonville, Florida, Savannah, Georgia, and Los Angeles, California.

Breeze Airways started flying from Rhode Island last summer and currently serves nonstop service to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Charleston, South Carolina, and Norfolk, Virginia.

The five additional routes will also be nonstop, eliminating the need for a connecting flight.

“This airport is just tailor-made for Breeze,” Breeze Airways CEO David Neelman said. “There are so many airports that you get on a plane, and then you have to make a [connecting flight]. You can’t get anywhere unless you connect through a hub.”

Breeze Airways also provides low-cost fares for travelers, making their nonstop flights not only more convenient, but affordable.

The ticket prices on sale for below $100 are for travel by Aug. 31, according to the airline.

The airline had to cancel all of its flights to Jacksonville, Florida, for June because it does not have enough planes to accommodate the trips. The lack of planes is due to a delay in FAA certifications, according to Neelman.

The inaugural flight to Jacksonville, Florida will still take place on May 27, though the flights initially planned for June are no longer available. The airline said those who already booked flights to Jacksonville for June will be offered a refund or a chance to rebook for a different date.

Neelman said he does not anticipate any additional delays for any of the new routes.

The inaugural flight to Los Angeles is scheduled for June 29 and will be serviced by an A220 Airbus, which is a larger plane that is more fuel-efficient and has 36 first-class seats.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WPRI 12 News

Workers start union push at Trader Joe’s in Massachusetts

Employees are seeking to unionize at a Trader Joe’s grocery store in western Massachusetts, joining a nationwide surge of labor organizing among retail and food service workers. Organizers at the store in Hadley sent an open letter to company CEO Dan Bane dated Saturday citing concerns about pay, benefits and safety. They asked for a […]
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FUN 107

Fall River Restaurant Stepping up to Raise Money for Ukrainian Family in Rhode Island

Since the dawn of Vladimir Putin's tyranny over the country of Ukraine, the SouthCoast community has shown support and stepped up to make a difference. From JoJo Carreiro's lasagna bake sale in Westport to the New Bedford Democratic Committee's efforts to raise funds, now a Fall River restaurant is ready to join the rally to spread some love towards one Ukrainian family temporarily residing in Rhode Island.
FALL RIVER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Ohio State
Warwick, RI
Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
City
Warwick, RI
State
South Carolina State
State
Rhode Island State
ABC6.com

Earthquakes rattle Rhode Island coast this weekend

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — Did you feel the earth move?. Well it did, not once, not twice, but three times this weekend. Three earthquakes were registered by the United States Geological Survey on the coast of Rhode Island. The first was on Saturday morning at 4:42 a.m., a 2.2...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
CBS Pittsburgh

Candidate facing menacing charge exits congressional race

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island congressional candidate recently arrested on a menacing charge in Ohio has dropped out of the race.Michael Neary said in a statement Friday he was seeking medical treatment for non-epileptic seizures following his arrest in Ohio in March. He said the decision followed "careful consultation and prayer."Neary, 28, was among a large field of candidates seeking the Democratic nomination in Rhode Island's 2nd congressional district following incumbent Democrat Jim Langevin's announcement in January that he's retiring.Neary has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of menacing by stalking March 23, as well as drug...
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breeze Airways#Pittsburgh#Nonstop Flights
WPRI 12 News

On the Job: General Stanton Inn hiring servers, dishwashers

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — 12 News continues to bring you Rhode Island employees who are currently hiring. General Stanton Inn is a historic establishment that welcomed its first guests in 1740 and is now a premier boutique-style Inn in Charlestown. As the summer season approaches, they are looking to hire servers and dishwashers. Servers […]
CHARLESTOWN, RI
Westerly Sun

Drivers joined Bentley off-road experience at The Preserve

More than 200 Bentley drivers headed to The Preserve Sporting Club in Richmond recently for the Bentley Off-Road Driving Experience in partnership with Bentley America. Drivers were allowed to off-road in a series of Bentleys through 2.2 miles of trails and obstacles.
RICHMOND, RI
NECN

Potential For Damaging Winds, Hail on Monday

We have a mild and humid afternoon to wrap up our weekend. Still above average, our highs are staying in the upper 70s to low 80s Sunday. We don’t get nearly as hot as yesterday when we broke new heat records, from northern New England and into the south. Manchester, New Hampshire, saw 91 after having 81 as its highest temperature on record back in 2018. Our high in Boston tied our previous 86 degree mark of 1979 and on it goes to other cities across the region.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
FAA
ABC6.com

Memorial for fallen Marines vandalized in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A memorial honoring nine fallen marines in Providence was vandalized over the weekend. Two of the nine glass monuments for the marines who died in the barrack bombing in Beirut were shattered. Police are investigating the incident.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI

3 earthquakes off Narragansett coast since Saturday morning

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Three earthquakes haven shaken parts of Rhode Island since Saturday morning. No damage has been reported. Rhode Island is not known for its earthquakes, but they do happen occasionally. They are usually small and not felt; however, quite a few people felt the earthquakes this weekend.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
ABC6.com

‘Beyond Van Gogh’ immersive experience opens in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A new art experience is opening at the Rhode Island Convention Center on Tuesday. “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” will be in Providence for a limited time as part of its U.S. tour, from May 17 to July 8. The immersive experience features...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Newport Buzz

Scales & Shells has sold!

Debra & Andy Ackerman announced today that they’ve entered into an agreement to sell Scales & Shells Restaurant to Nautilus Restaurant LLC/Peregrine Group. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The Ackermans opened Scales & Shells in 1987, with the goal of bringing the delicious, yet unpretentious, cooking style...
NEWPORT, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy