New routes by Breeze Airways will soon take flight

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Breeze Airways will soon be taking off from T.F. Green International Airport to five new destinations.

The airline unveiled the five new seasonal routes back in March, which include flights directly to Columbus, Ohio, Richmond, Virginia, Jacksonville, Florida, Savannah, Georgia, and Los Angeles, California.

Breeze Airways started flying from Rhode Island last summer and currently serves nonstop service to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Charleston, South Carolina, and Norfolk, Virginia.

The five additional routes will also be nonstop, eliminating the need for a connecting flight.

“This airport is just tailor-made for Breeze,” Breeze Airways CEO David Neelman said. “There are so many airports that you get on a plane, and then you have to make a [connecting flight]. You can’t get anywhere unless you connect through a hub.”

Breeze Airways also provides low-cost fares for travelers, making their nonstop flights not only more convenient, but affordable.

The ticket prices on sale for below $100 are for travel by Aug. 31, according to the airline.

The airline had to cancel all of its flights to Jacksonville, Florida, for June because it does not have enough planes to accommodate the trips. The lack of planes is due to a delay in FAA certifications, according to Neelman.

The inaugural flight to Jacksonville, Florida will still take place on May 27, though the flights initially planned for June are no longer available. The airline said those who already booked flights to Jacksonville for June will be offered a refund or a chance to rebook for a different date.

Neelman said he does not anticipate any additional delays for any of the new routes.

The inaugural flight to Los Angeles is scheduled for June 29 and will be serviced by an A220 Airbus, which is a larger plane that is more fuel-efficient and has 36 first-class seats.

