Auburn, MI

Auburn makes final 4 for 2023 linebacker out of Pennsylvania

By Andrew Olson
saturdaydownsouth.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuburn is one of the 4 finalists for a 2023 linebacker out of Pennsylvania. Pennridge standout Phil Picciotti shared Friday that he is narrowing things down at this stage of his recruitment. Picciotti tweeted that...

