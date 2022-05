CARATUNK, Maine — An investigation is underway after police said two women died in a car crash Saturday in Caratunk. Jordan Merchant, 25, of Eastbrook, was driving south on Route 201 around 5 p.m. when her car was hit by another driver, Eric Tankerley, 33, of Moscow who was trying to pass her car from behind, Somerset County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Michael Mitchell said in a press release Sunday. Merchant reportedly lost control of her car and crashed into a tree.

CARATUNK, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO