HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – This week, representatives in two delegations from Finland will visit Michigan to explore business opportunities within the state. One of the delegations will be hosted by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) and will first visit the Houghton-Hancock area on Tuesday, May 17 followed by a visit to Southeast Michigan on May 18 and 19.

HOUGHTON, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO