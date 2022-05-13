(VIDEO) Auburn City Councilor Terry Cuddy Talks Tennis Festival & Sports

Art created by middle and high school students in Penn Yan, Dundee and Marcus Whitman school districts is being praised for its creativity, thoughtfulness and talent. The Arts Center of Yates County’s annual student show will be on exhibit through Saturday. The show features two and three-dimensional work and photography created by students. This year’s work includes ceramic, soap and wire sculptures, paintings in pastel, watercolor and acrylic as well as encaustic wax, and photography that ranges from traditional composition to digitally manipulated and “message” work. Several pieces combine technology and art. Dundee art teacher Maura Willock says “In many cases, we started out with a particular outcome in mind but the work seemed to take us in new directions – and we just went with it.”

YATES COUNTY, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO