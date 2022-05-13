Bay Shore man arraigned in fatal shooting of Northwell Health employee
A Bay Shore man was arraigned Friday for allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend in an underground parking garage in New Hyde Park.
Quay Sean Hines, 30, was charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon.
Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly says Hines repeatedly shot Northwell Health employee Amelia Laguerre on March 31.
Police say he struck her nine times.
If convicted, Hines faces a maximum of 40 years to life in prison.
