Bay Shore man arraigned in fatal shooting of Northwell Health employee

A Bay Shore man was arraigned Friday for allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend in an underground parking garage in New Hyde Park.

Quay Sean Hines, 30, was charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly says Hines repeatedly shot Northwell Health employee Amelia Laguerre on March 31.

Police say he struck her nine times.

If convicted, Hines faces a maximum of 40 years to life in prison.