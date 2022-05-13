ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Shore, NY

Bay Shore man arraigned in fatal shooting of Northwell Health employee

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago
A Bay Shore man was arraigned Friday for allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend in an underground parking garage in New Hyde Park.

Quay Sean Hines, 30, was charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly says Hines repeatedly shot Northwell Health employee Amelia Laguerre on March 31.

Police say he struck her nine times.

If convicted, Hines faces a maximum of 40 years to life in prison.

Pink lady A
3d ago

Violence...jealous and anger is never the answer...Need to grow up and learn to control your emotions ..Now you will have powder eggs...3x5 cell and Bubba as your roommate....

News 12

News 12

