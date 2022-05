If you're looking for something fun and new to do with your boo, this shooting range & restaurant combo is a first of its kind in Colorado. Even with so much to do in Colorado, finding stuff to do for date nights, or just a night out with the crew can be stressful to plan. If you're like me, you've likely done it all and are bored of the same old same. This new entertainment combo could be just what you needed though.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO