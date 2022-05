PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We’ve settled into a very quiet weather pattern following a pretty warm weekend around the Valley. As the jet stream retreats into the northern US, we’ll continue to see rather seasonal temperatures the rest of this week. After a weekend that featured highs of 104 on Saturday and 105 on Sunday, we should get several days this week with highs in the 90s. However, by next week, the heat will return with highs expected around 105 again as a strong ridge of high pressure builds in from the west.

