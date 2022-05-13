ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

More Virginians using food banks as inflation hits home

By Jakob Cordes
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19uOwk_0fdYtQHA00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A network of food banks in Central Virginia is seeing a sharp rise in the number of hungry families seeking help as inflation drives up the price of groceries.

Feed More coordinates with 275 local food banks in 34 localities to provide food for people in need. Recently, the number of people coming to them for help has grown quickly, with the non-profit seeing a 20% increase in March alone.

“Inflation, supply chain disruptions – all these factors are pushing people towards economic instability,” Rodrigo Arriaza, a Feed More spokesperson, told 8News.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26RPMn_0fdYtQHA00
This map shows the localities served by Feed More across Central and Southside Virginia. (Map courtesy of Feed More)

Demand was on a downward trend late last year, which Arriaza attributed to families recovering from pandemic-related financial stress. But now rising prices across the board have put families in a tough spot.

“It’s making those decisions between food and other basic necessities,” Arriaza said.

The number of people seeking help has risen since the beginning of the year by between 10-15%, but it’s nothing Feed More hasn’t faced before.

Central Virginia poised for another COVID surge

During the early months of the pandemic, Arriaza said, the organization saw a 50% jump in use.

But supply chain issues have brought their own challenges, with food banks now facing serious delays in getting much-needed bulk food delivered. Arriaza said that things that used to come on a 2 to 3-week turnaround could now take as long as 8 weeks to arrive.

That has meant that Feed More has relied more heavily on their own transportation fleet to pick up food – in turn making the non-profit feel the pressure from rising gas prices.

VCU to raise tuition, student fees next fall for 2022-2023 academic year

Luckily, the organization is still insulated from the worst of the volatility in food prices, as they made agreements with stores and distributors to help keep costs low. For now, that means every $1 translates to four meals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sp39o_0fdYtQHA00
Food prices have risen sharply over the past few months.

Still, Arriaza said there’s no reason for the families relying on Feed More’s partner organizations to worry. He said they were prepared to meet the rising demand and continue serving food to those in need.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 5

Related
NBC 29 News

Rent Relief in Virginia ending

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Rent Relief Program Portal has been helping people all throughout the commonwealth since the start of the pandemic, but applications for that help comes to an end at midnight May 15. “The federal government gave states these huge pots of money to help people...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
State
Virginia State
City
Supply, VA
Local
Virginia Government
WDBJ7.com

COVID hospitalizations continue to rise in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,740,753 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Monday, May 16, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 7,565 from the 1,733,188 reported Friday. 372 people across Virginia were hospitalized as...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

The federal rescue plan helped rural Virginia. Why not make parts of it permanent?

By Anita Royston In early 2021, rural communities like Pittsylvania County were struggling. A full year of the pandemic had taken its toll on us — some schools were still closed, health care costs were still going up, many people couldn’t return to work, and even more were struggling to make ends meet. The American […] The post The federal rescue plan helped rural Virginia. Why not make parts of it permanent? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
ggwash.org

Breakfast links: Virginia cuts rental relief program

Virginia Rent Relief Program stops accepting new applications. The program, which closed on Sunday, provided rental assistance to tenants who earn 80% or less than the local area median income and whose finances were negatively impacted by the pandemic. The online application shuttered due to limited funding and a surge in recent applications. (Margaret Barthel / DCist)
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Food Banks#Food Prices#Virginians#Feed More Across Central#Covid
virginiamercury.com

Virginia gas prices hit new records as budget impasse continues

The average price of gas in Virginia hit a new record of $4.319 per gallon Monday as state lawmakers continue to debate relief for people struggling to afford higher fuel costs, according to data from AAA. Gov. Glenn Youngkin and his Republican allies have pressed for an emergency suspension of...
VIRGINIA STATE
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 4 Best Places to Visit in Virginia

Virginia is a state with a rich history dating back to the early days of the United States. Visitors can learn about the founding of the country at Jamestown, or see where some of the most important battles of the Civil War were fought. In addition to its historical significance, Virginia also offers a variety of outdoor activities, making it a great destination for nature lovers.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Virginia Commonwealth University
WSET

Virginia landlord searches for answers after failed rent relief program

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A Virginia landlord is asking for answers after he's out thousands of dollars because of application difficulties with a Virginia rent assistance program. Benjamin Quintana has multiple rental properties in the Danville area. He said the COVID-19 pandemic was tough on landlords, like himself. He...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia receives nearly $115 million for affordable housing

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - U.S. Senators Tim Kaine (D-VA) and Mark Warner (D-VA) announced Friday that Virginia will receive nearly $115 million in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The funding was awarded through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), HOME Investment Partnership (HOME), Emergency...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Not a great time to roll out Dominion’s pricey solar tariff

Well, that didn’t take long. A few weeks after I wrote about rising natural gas prices, Dominion Energy Virginia asked the SCC for permission to raise the price of electricity by about $9 per month for the average residential customers, citing higher fuel costs. Virginia law allows utilities to pass through its fuel costs to […] The post Not a great time to roll out Dominion’s pricey solar tariff appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
Fox 46 Charlotte

Buc-ee’s set to open 1st South Carolina location

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — A massive gas station and travel center spreading across the Southeast from Texas is opening its first location in South Carolina. Buc-ee’s will open its doors in Florence at 6 a.m. Monday and have a ribbon cutting that includes Gov. Henry McMaster and House Speaker Murrell Smith at 10 a.m. The […]
FLORENCE, SC
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy