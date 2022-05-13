ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Fallen officers honored for Police Week

By Alina Lee
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qcTfm_0fdYtL6l00

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Monument Police Department is honoring fallen Officer Garrett Swasey and Deputy Micah L. Flick during Police Week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KaATA_0fdYtL6l00

In November 2015, the Colorado Springs Emergency Communication center received a call regarding an active shooter. Members from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to Planned Parenthood located on Centennial Blvd. Officers encountered active gunfire and requested additional assistance from surrounding agencies.

Officer Garrett Swasey was an officer with the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Police Department who responded to the scene to assist and was killed.

UCCS officers reflect on the loss of Officer Garrett Swasey
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WzrTl_0fdYtL6l00

Deputy Sheriff Micah Flick was shot an killed while conducting an auto theft investigation in the area of Galley Road and North Murray Blvd. The suspect struggled and opened fire, fatally wounding Deputy Flick while wounding two others. One victim was a CSPD police officer and the other, a bystander.

Deputy Flick had served with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office for 11 years. He was killed on the 11th anniversary of starting with the department.

Four years later: El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Micah Flick remembered after deadly shooting Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

Inmate dies in cell, Colorado Springs family wants answers

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A Colorado Springs family is speaking out, asking for answers after their loved one died – in custody at the Criminal Justice Center (CJC) in El Paso County. FOX21 News has reported nine inmate deaths since March of 2021. According to the county coroner, 36-year-old William Johnson died from a […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Man suspected of stealing more than 100 bikes in Colorado busted by community members

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - A man police believe is behind more than 100 thefts was taken into custody recently thanks to the action taken by several community members. Aurora Police shared some details on the case for Alec Jackson to social media. According to police, Jackson is believed to have been stealing bikes in Aurora and possibly Denver for several months. Jackson was reportedly caught in the act on May 5 and held down by several civilians until police could arrive at the scene and arrest him.
AURORA, CO
KXRM

Pueblo police still searching for 2021 fatal shooting suspect

PUEBLO, Colo. — In Oct. 2021, a fatal shooting in an alley near the intersection of East 3rd St. and North Hudson Ave. left a man dead. The man who had died was identified as Rudy Baca. Another man was walking with Baca and was shot. He was transported to a hospital. Detectives from the […]
PUEBLO, CO
FOX21News.com

‘Shelter in place’ lifted on Judson in Widefield

UPDATE — The ‘shelter in place’ order in Widefield and the precautionary secure status at Talbott Elementary School were both lifted just after 11 a.m. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies were serving an arrest related to a case their Investigations Unit “is actively working.”
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Centennial, CO
City
Monument, CO
Monument, CO
Crime & Safety
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police investigating a body found next to 8th Street Walmart

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police and the El Paso County Coroner's Office are on scene of a death investigation on the Bear Creek Trail next to the Walmart on 8th Street. CSPD said they received reports of a body just after 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. The KRDO crew on scene reports that The post Colorado Springs Police investigating a body found next to 8th Street Walmart appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrett Swasey
9NEWS

VIDEO: Police trying to ID suspects in double shooting at hotel

DENVER — Denver Police Department said investigators are trying to identify the suspects in a double shooting on May 8. Police said the shooting took place around 1:49 a.m. at the Nativ Hotel located at 1612 Wazee St. which is a few blocks away from Union Station. Investigators believe...
DENVER, CO
KKTV

15-year-old shot in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A teen is recovering after he was shot in the leg Sunday evening. The boy was found near 3700 Rebecca Lane, about a block from the actual shooting scene. Police say they were called to the area just after 6:45 p.m. on reports of shots fired.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Homicide investigation underway after police find woman dead in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman was found dead after a shooting investigation in Rampart Park Saturday night, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said they responded to the 800 block of Lexington Drive around 10:30 p.m. Saturday to investigate reports of a shooting. When they arrived on scene they found a The post Homicide investigation underway after police find woman dead in northeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Planned Parenthood#Uccs#El Paso County Sheriff
FOX21News.com

Man’s body discovered in tunnel off S 8th Street

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department has reported a death on S 8th Street over the weekend. CSPD says two people, who were walking in the area on Sunday, called after seeing a man’s body in “Bruno’s Tunnel” on Bear Creek Trail, which runs behind the 8th Street Walmart.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

2 ejected in rollover in east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were hurt when a car flipped in a Colorado Springs neighborhood early Monday morning. The car crashed and rolled in front of a home on North Carefree just east of the intersection with Nonchalant, smashing into a white fence before ending up on its side angled against a curb. Both occupants were thrown from the car and suffered serious injuries. Their conditions are unknown.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Woman found dead at Rampart Park in northeast Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman was found dead in a city park late Saturday night. Officers tell 11 News a passerby heard gunshots near Rampart Park just after 10:30 and called police. Officers responded and found a woman’s body near the baseball field. She had been shot.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Denver

3 Injured In Overnight Crash On 6th Avenue Near Wadsworth

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Three people were rushed to the hospital after a crash involving three vehicles. Two trucks and a car crashed on 6th Avenue near Wadsworth shortly after midnight Monday. (credit: West Metro Fire Rescue) There were five people inside the vehicles when the crash happened. Three people were rushed to the hospital, two of them in critical condition. (credit: West Metro Fire Rescue) Lakewood police are investigating what happened leading up to the crash. (credit: West Metro Fire Rescue)
LAKEWOOD, CO
KXRM

Fallen Officers Memorial planned in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department has announced a Fallen Officer Memorial to be held on the Riverwalk. At 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 17, at the Arkansas Riverwalk near Alan Hamel Avenue, the Pueblo Police Department, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, and Colorado State Patrol will be hosting a Fallen Officer Memorial Service to […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

KXRM

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy