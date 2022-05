STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 309 PM EDT MON MAY 16 2022 /209 PM CDT MON MAY 16 2022/ .TONIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. SOME PATCHY FROST POSSIBLE IN THE INTERIOR WEST. LOWS 34 TO 40. .TUESDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS RANGING FROM THE UPPER 40S AND LOWER 50S ALONG LAKE SUPERIOR TO THE LOWER 60S OVER THE INTERIOR WEST HALF. .TUESDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. PATCHY FROST POSSIBLE. LOWS 36 TO 42. .WEDNESDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 50S ALONG THE LAKESHORE AND THE 60S IN THE INTERIOR. .THURSDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS. LOWS 39 TO 47. HIGHS IN THE 60S...EXCEPT 50S IN THE KEWEENAW PENINSULA. .FRIDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS. LOWS IN THE 40S AND 50S. HIGHS IN THE 50S AND 60S. $$ GS.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO