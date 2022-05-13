ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
231 Entertainment Hosting Daddy-Daughter Dance at Gilbert Lodge in Traverse City

By Josh Monroe
9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DCaNP_0fdYsxJe00

It’s time to dust off the dancing shoes!

231 Entertainment is hosting a daddy-daughter dance Saturday at the Gilbert Lodge at Twin Lakes Park in Traverse City.

This is in response to the pandemic-related dance cancellations in the past two years.

The dance goes from 4-9 p.m., and entertainment includes DJ services, games and multiple photobooths.

“One of the big things that I’ve always enjoyed with my daughters is when I have the opportunity to take them to the dances and not being able to do that the past couple years, it’s been hard,” said Bill Schramm, Owner of 231 Entertainment. “Seeing other people react and being upset just like I was made me feel like I had to do something about it.”

To order your tickets, or to find out more, click here.

