Fire at Roosevelt Apartments on Main causes $100,000 damages, no injuries

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to city officials, Buffalo Fire responded to a call just after 4:50 p.m. Friday at 921 Main St., the Roosevelt Apartments.

Fire officials reported that the fire started on the second floor of the building, which was occupied at the time. Damages are estimated at $100,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no injuries have been reported at this time.

Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of his work here .