ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosebud County, MT

Century-old sheriff's badge back home in Rosebud County thanks to Oklahoma trooper

By Casey Conlon
Q2 News
Q2 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0olgXE_0fdYsOrZ00

A Rosebud County deputy sheriff's badge thought to be around 100 years old is back in its home department after being discovered nearly 1,000 miles away, thanks to the generosity of a fellow law-enforcement officer.

"It's pretty surprising to see somebody take the initiative to reach out on that," said Rosebud County Undersheriff Scott McDermott. "You’d think a lot of people would want to keep that for themselves."

McDermott received an email back in February from Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Trey Sheets, who had come upon the unique item.

"My mother and father were in Amarillo, Texas at a flea market," Sheets said in a video call with MTN News. "They went in and found a box, paid about $20 for it. Then they took it home and in the corner of the box, they found the badge."

Photo courtesy Oklahoma Highway Patrol
Trey Sheets (middle) sent an old Rosebud County Deputy Sheriff's badge back to Montana after his parents found it in a flea market in Amarillo, Texas.

The badge is still in remarkably good shape, with 'Deputy Sheriff' and 'Rosebud Co. Montana' all visible. Sheets’ parents figured he would want it given his line of work.

"I always wanted to be in law enforcement as a small child," he said. "I was a deputy sheriff for five years, and then joined Highway Patrol in 2002. So I've spent over 25 years in law enforcement."

So he understood what the badge could mean to its original home.

"That fraternal bond plays into it," McDermott said. "You understand on a different level the significance of something like that to an agency."

"He offered to pay for it," Sheets said of his conversation with McDermott. "I said, 'No, don’t worry about it. It'll be a donation to your department because it’s a part of your history."

The badge was not only sent back to Rosebud County, but the two traded some patches and challenge coins, welcome additions to the Rosebud department’s collection.

CASEY CONLON / MTN News
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Trey Sheets sent a patch and two challenge coins along with the old Deputy Sheriff's badge his parents found to the Rosebud County Sheriff's office.

Then McDermott got to work, trying to trace the badge’s history. There is a poster of all the Rosebud County sheriffs on a wall inside the department's building, and 1914 Sheriff John Vander Pouwer is wearing a badge that closely resembles it - with six sides and round balls on the tips - meaning this one could be over 100 years old.

It’ll soon live in the front display case, as they continue to work on its heritage. The best possible outcome? Finding a personal connection.

"If they could get it to a family member, one that had been looking for that badge, that would be amazing to me," Sheets said.

CASEY CONLON / MTN News
Rosebud County Undersheriff Scott McDermott compares a recently-found old badge to one in a photo worn by John Vander Pouwer, the Rosebud County Sheriff in 1914.

Comments / 0

Related
KOCO

Trooper shoots suspect accused of pointing long gun at law enforcement in eastern Oklahoma

LATIMER COUNTY, Okla. — An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper shot and injured a suspect accused of pointing a long gun at law enforcement Friday in eastern Oklahoma. On Friday, a Latimer County deputy called an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper in the area and asked for help with a violent suspect who broke into a property on Southeast 100th Road in Red Oak, a news release says. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the suspect stole a gun and threatened to shoot a deputy at the scene.
LATIMER COUNTY, OK
KETV.com

Trailer fire on Nebraska's I-80 heavily damages payload of Amazon packages

ASHLAND, Neb. — An Amazon trailer caught fire late Sunday night on Nebraska's Interstate 80 between Omaha and Lincoln. The State Patrol ran rolling road blocks to slow traffic as it approached the burning trailer. Westbound lanes were closed while firefighters put out the blaze. Ashland Fire, Greenwood Fire...
ASHLAND, NE
montanarightnow.com

Suspect in Utah double homicide that killed a Montana woman identified

BILLINGS, Mont. - A suspect in a double homicide of two women in Utah has been identified. The Grand County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) says they have identified Adam Pinkusiewicz as a suspect in Kylen Schulte and Crystal Beck Turner’s death. According to the Helena Independent Record, Schulte is...
UTAH STATE
montanaliving.com

Montana state fishing record set

Montana state fish records keep falling. For the third time in less than 15 months, a Montana angler has caught a new Montana state fishing record for the longnose sucker. Jonathan Miller used a jig to land his 4.78-pound, 22¼-inch fish on May 10 from Hauser Reservoir near Helena.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Montana State
County
Rosebud County, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
ABC 15 News

Missing Missouri children found safe at Arizona casino

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Three children who were allegedly kidnapped by their biological mother in Missouri on March 23 have been found safe. On March 23, the three siblings were taken from their home in Springfield, Mo. by their non-custodial mother, Brittany Barnes, and her wife Ceairah Beverly. The...
iheart.com

Oklahoma Police Chief Arrested For Meth Distribution

An Oklahoma police chief was arrested last week as part of a drug investigation. According to the state Bureau of Narcotics, Calvin police chief Joe Chitwood was taken into custody Thursday on charges of meth distribution. Chitwood is accused of using and selling meth, and a small amount of the drug was reportedly found in his home. Officials say the arrest was part of a larger investigation into meth distribution in southeast Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trooper#Sheriff John#Sheets#Mtn News#Oklahoma Highway Patrol#Rosebud Co
Z94

One Of The Biggest Oklahoma Gun Shows Is Coming To OKC

If your memory is good enough, you'll remember that one of the first shortages at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic was guns and ammo. They simply vanished from store shelves across the country. A lack of manufacturing due to covid-closures mixed with an obviously changing political climate made guns...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests over the weekend

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Lees Summit resident was arrested Saturday afternoon in Harrison County. Thirty-seven-year-old James Francke was accused of felony counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, possessing 65 grams of marijuana, and possession of cocaine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to properly affix or maintain a vehicle plate.
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Multiple people seriously hurt in several mid-Missouri crashes

BENTON, Co. (KMIZ) Multiple people were seriously hurt in several mid-Missouri crashes on Saturday. Benton County A man was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash. 45-year-old Corey Wheeler was driving along Macks Camp Ave. on Saturday night when he lost control of his motorcycle. He then overcorrected and overturned. Wheeler was seriously hurt The post Multiple people seriously hurt in several mid-Missouri crashes appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
SCDNReports

Central Ohio Kayakers Discover Body

Central Ohio Kayakers Discover BodySCDN Graphics Department. A body was discovered under heavy brush near the Big Walnut Creek on Sunday, May 14, at approximately 8:00 am. The body was found early in the morning by kayakers enjoying the calm waters of Creekside Park.
COLUMBUS, OH
94.9 KYSS FM

Candidate Greeted at the Door by 10-Year-Old Smoking a Cigar

Political newcomer Wayne Rusk is running for Montana House District 88, which encompasses the northern Bitterroot Valley, including Florence and Stevensville. Rusk appeared on KGVO's Talk Back show and he was asked about some specific topics he has encountered while knocking on doors in his district, and his first response was an eye-opener.
LOLO, MT
Q2 News

Q2 News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy