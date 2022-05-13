ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamp Out Hunger food drive returns this weekend

By Erin Fe
KSBY News
KSBY News
 3 days ago
The United States Postal Service and other partners are conducting the National Association Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive this weekend.

It's making a return after being on pause for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will be the largest single-day food drive in the country.

“It's a big deal because now we are restocking and refilling these food banks that have been, you know, not getting this resource for the past two years,” said Jamie Wright, the safety engagement leader for the Santa Clarita District of USPS.

On Saturday, May 14, people can leave food donations in bags near their mailboxes for letter carriers to pick up.

“Canned fruits and vegetables are fine, but no fresh produce. Anything that is nonperishable is what we are expecting," Wright said.

WHAT TO GIVE: Most-wanted foods include:

  • Canned meats (tuna, chicken, salmon).
  • Canned and boxed meals (soup, chili, stew, macaroni and cheese).
  • Canned or dried beans and peas (black, pinto, lentils).
  • Pasta, rice cereal.
  • Canned fruits.
  • 100 percent fruit juice (canned, plastic or boxed).
  • Canned vegetables.
  • Cooking oil.
  • Boxed cooking mixes (pancake, breads).

WHAT NOT TO GIVE:

  • Rusty or unlabeled cans.
  • Glass containers.
  • Perishable items.
  • Homemade items.
  • No expired items
  • Noncommercial canned or packaged items.
  • Alcoholic beverages or mixes or soda.

U.S. Postal Service

USPS will deliver the donations to community partners and local food banks for distributions.

“Donations do stay local, so if you're giving in San Luis Obispo, it's staying in San Luis Obispo and that's something that everybody can get behind because you're helping your community. You know where it's going,” Wright said.

Nationwide, people will receive bags in the mail specifically for the drive, but people can also use their own bags.

If people pull items from their pantries, USPS reminds them to check expiration dates.

