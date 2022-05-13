ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nueces County, TX

County attorney calls for drainage district commissioner's resignation

By Ana Tamez
 3 days ago
Nueces County Drainage District No. 2 Commissioner Jesus "Jesse" Rojas has been asked to resign.

In a letter dated May 9, county attorney Jenny Dorsey tells Rojas that he is ineligible to hold his position in the district because he does not currently reside in it.

The district is located in Robstown, where Rojas said he had lived in a family home until Hurricane Harvey destroyed it in 2017 . In February, he admitted to KRIS 6 News that he did not live in Robstown at that time.

Dorsey's office requested the Texas attorney general's office get involved in the case in March, but that office declined , so she took action.

"Given that your residence disqualifies you from being a Commissioner on the Drainage District, I urge you to remove yourself from the District within the next 30 days," she writes in the letter. "If you have not done so my Wednesday, June 15, 2022, then I will be forced to seek your removal through quo warranto litigation pursuant to Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code Chapter 66."

This is a developing story. Check back with KRIS 6 News for updates.

