Voters in three more Oregon counties will indicate next week whether they want to become Idaho residents without leaving their homes. Questions about the "Greater Idaho" movement are on ballots in Douglas, Josephine and Klamath counties, following approval in eight rural counties, mostly in the southeast part of the state, to push toward redrawing the […]

OREGON STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO