Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles city controller candidate Rob Wilcox endorses Gascon recall campaign

By Audrey Conklin
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRob Wilcox, a candidate for city controller and a spokesman for the Los Angeles city attorney's office, on Friday endorsed a recall campaign against LA County District Attorney George Gascon. The recall campaign told Fox News Digital on Wednesday that it has collected more than 400,000 signatures and raised...

its me
2d ago

Gascon is a very dangerous man! He is the friend of criminals and the enemy of victims! He must be removed from office immediately! Recall! Sign the petition!!

