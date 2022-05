MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Construction started Monday on reconstructing an intersection along a portion of US 51 in Columbia County. Crews began work reconstructing the intersection of US 51/WIS 22/WIS 60 and realigning it with a roundabout, as well as removing a curve along US 51. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the roundabout in the Town of North Leeds will be able to accommodate all vehicles, including farm equipment and large trucks.

