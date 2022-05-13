Holmen High School students demonstrate on both sides of abortion issue

HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) – Holmen High School students are speaking out over the possibility the Supreme Court may overturn Roe v. Wade.

Roughly 25 to 30 students gathered for a peaceful pro-choice demonstration outside the high school Friday, while a group of pro-life students hoisted signs across the street.

Junior Leon Cooksey and a friend organized the pro-choice demonstration

The message from these students: Women should have the right to choose.

“We are the future generation,” Cooksey said. “We are going to be the next people to be carrying children. And we should have the ability to stop people from having children if they do not want them.”

There was a little bit of tension between the sides, Cooksey said.

