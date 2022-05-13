ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over 130 citations, 9 arrests in traffic operations in San Carlos and Belmont

By Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTraffic operations in San Carlos and Belmont on Wednesday and Thursday last week resulted in 127 citations issued and the arrest of nine drivers, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, May 4, Sheriff’s Office motorcycle deputies teamed up with Belmont police officers to conduct...

