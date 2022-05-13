Over 130 citations, 9 arrests in traffic operations in San Carlos and Belmont

SAN MARTIN -- A 69-year-old man died in a two-vehicle collision Sunday in the unincorporated Santa Clara County community of San Martin, California Highway Patrol officials said. Lorenzo Castillo of San Martin died in the collision at Center Avenue and East Middle Avenue sometime before CHP officers were notified of it at 12:50 p.m. A man was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu south on Center Avenue approaching the intersection with East Middle Avenue and failed to stop at a stop sign, according to the CHP. The front of Chevy hit the left side of a 2001 Ford F-150, ejecting its three occupants, 12, 57 and 69 years old, CHP officials said. Castillo was one of them.The two others occupants in the pickup truck as well as the driver and passenger of the Malibu were hospitalized with injuries ranging from minor to major. CHP officers suspect drugs or alcohol may have played a role in the collision. Anyone with information about it was asked to please call Officer Polkownikow at (408) 848-2324.

SAN MARTIN, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO