Siouxland students compete in wind energy generation project

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Wind power makes up 55% of the energy generated in Iowa and the next generation is already learning what makes it work.

Fourth-graders converged at West High School in Sioux City Friday to test their ability to make homemade wind generator blades.

The students also completed wind engineering activities and met with renewable energy experts from MidAmerican Energy.

“One of the funniest parts for me is watching how fast the wind thing can go,” said fourth-grader Austin Dermott.

Another fourth-grader, Noah Davis, said, “My favorite part is like doing the designing and deciding how we’re supposed to do it.”

Winners of the wind generation activity will compete in a May 18 contest at LaunchPad Children’s Museum.

