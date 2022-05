GILLETTE, Wyo. — Congressional candidate Harriet Hageman has her eyes locked on two House committees should she win a bid to represent Wyoming in Washington D.C. this year. Hageman, who’s running for Wyoming’s lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives against incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), made an appearance at the Campbell County Senior Center on Saturday, May 14, where she announced her ambitions to join the House Natural Resource Committee as well as the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

