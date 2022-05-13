Tomah officials cut ribbon for new memory care facility

TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) — Tomah’s first memory care facility is now open.

City leaders cut the ribbon Friday afternoon for the Our Town Tomah Assisted Living and Memory Care facility. The 28-bed facility is for patients with dementia and Alzheimer’s.

While many health-care centers are facing staffing shortages, the new facility is doing OK, said co-owner Jill Monroe.

The facility has a couple of open part-time positions, but every full-time position has been filled, she said.

“We’re trying to find some people that have the same compassion and drive that we have taking care of people with dementia and Alzheimer’s,” Monroe said. “Obviously compensating people and taking care of them as staff is very important.”

The first residents are expected to move in within a couple of weeks, she said.

