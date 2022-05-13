VIDEO: Florida has almost $700M available for struggling homeowners. Only about $6M has been distributed Florida has almost $700M available for struggling homeowners. Only about $6M has been distributed

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida has $676 million for families struggling to pay their rent and other bills.

Registration for the Homeowner Assistance Fund has been open for more than two months, but Channel 9 has found out only a small portion of funds have been distributed.

More than 24,000 people in Florida have registered for this program, but only 386 have received relief so far. It’s a drop in the bucket for funds that could be a lifeline for families.

Channel 9 found out that, as of last week, only $6.2 million has been distributed.

In a statement, the Department of Economic Opportunity said, in part, that the team “is working tirelessly on an expedited timeline to get relief out as quickly as possible.”

