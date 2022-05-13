ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida has almost $700M available for struggling homeowners. Only about $6M has been distributed

By Christy Turner, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida has $676 million for families struggling to pay their rent and other bills.

Registration for the Homeowner Assistance Fund has been open for more than two months, but Channel 9 has found out only a small portion of funds have been distributed.

More than 24,000 people in Florida have registered for this program, but only 386 have received relief so far. It’s a drop in the bucket for funds that could be a lifeline for families.

Channel 9 found out that, as of last week, only $6.2 million has been distributed.

In a statement, the Department of Economic Opportunity said, in part, that the team “is working tirelessly on an expedited timeline to get relief out as quickly as possible.”

Comments

Guest
3d ago

Yea i apply and the lady said I can get because my home is not for this program i Owen my home and the land I don't understand what they want they want to keep the money for themselves

Just Je
3d ago

Current home owner here but what about the home renters? My financials are in tact but there are Floridians that are being forced out of their homes. I live by these words : if you don't NEED it don't TAKE it! Greed has played a huge factor in this fiasco

3d ago

in a bank account growing interest that DeSantis is using to fund his agenda to not help floridians but himself

