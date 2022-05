The city of Davenport has opened the fourth round of funding for the popular Davenport DREAM Project. $900,000 in funding is available for new and existing homeowners who would like to revitalize their properties within the DREAM Project area, according to a Monday release. Over the past three years, the DREAM Project has awarded nearly $2.7 million to revitalize 138 properties.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 22 HOURS AGO