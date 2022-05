Tuesday is the second day of candidate filing week in Washington, with 26 people having filed to run for office on the first day of Monday in Chelan and Douglas counties. All but six of those filing the first day are incumbents, with notable exceptions being two candidates each to replace retiring Chelan County Commissioner Bob Bugert and retiring Chelan County District Court Judge Roy Fore.

CHELAN COUNTY, WA ・ 16 HOURS AGO