Denison, TX

Search for missing angler near Denison Dam

By KTEN News
KTEN.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — Rescue teams were searching the Red River near the Denison Dam late Friday afternoon after...

www.kten.com

KXII.com

Tree falls through Durant home, narrowly missing residents

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Violent winds, hail, and lightning shook Texoma as severe storms rolled through Sunday evening. Andreia McGinnis said she was giving her mom medicine when she heard a loud crackling sound at their Chaparral Drive, Durant home. She didn’t know what to think. McGinnis said she thought...
DURANT, OK
KTEN.com

Sunday's storm brings damage, cuts power

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Sunday's stormy weather resulted in damage to homes and businesses across Texoma. There were many reports of trees and power lines down across Fannin, Grayson and Bryan counties. As of mid-morning on Monday, more than 4,000 customers in Bryan County remained without power. Fannin County...
DURANT, OK
KOCO

Trooper shoots suspect accused of pointing long gun at law enforcement in eastern Oklahoma

LATIMER COUNTY, Okla. — An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper shot and injured a suspect accused of pointing a long gun at law enforcement Friday in eastern Oklahoma. On Friday, a Latimer County deputy called an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper in the area and asked for help with a violent suspect who broke into a property on Southeast 100th Road in Red Oak, a news release says. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the suspect stole a gun and threatened to shoot a deputy at the scene.
LATIMER COUNTY, OK
KLTV

Sulphur Springs police seek help identifying shooting suspect

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - The Sulphur Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating the person responsible for an early Sunday morning shooting incident. According to a social media post by the department, at 1:25 a.m. Sunday, several gunshots were fired in the area...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
News Channel 25

Silver Alert issued for missing Fort Worth area woman

BRIDGEPORT, Texas — A Silver Alert has been issued for 73-year-old Sharon Thun of Bridgeport. Thun was last seen at 7:13 P.M. Saturday at the 2000 Block of County Road 3840 in Bridgeport. She is described as having gray hair and brown eyes, being 5ft tall and weighing about...
BRIDGEPORT, TX
KTEN.com

Pedestrian struck by train in Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in Ardmore early Friday morning. The incident happened near the downtown Depot District. Ardmore police said its crash reconstruction team is looking into what happened. The victim's name was not released.
ARDMORE, OK
bryancountypatriot.com

Denison teen drowns in Lake Texoma

LAKE TEXOMA – A 19-year-old from Denison drowned on Tuesday evening in Lake Texoma. Anthony Holland, Jr., 19, from Sherman was operating a Yamaha Wave Runner near Oak View Beach with Brashon Wadles, 19, riding the vehicle, according to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The Wave Runner...
DENISON, TX
KTEN.com

Coleman Fire Department hosts annual fundraiser

COLEMAN, Okla. (KTEN) — The Coleman Volunteer Fire Department invited residents from Johnston County to a baked potato meal and pie auction fundraiser on Sunday. "It is imperative that we have these fundraisers so that we have operational funds for equipment," said Capt. Trevor Dean. "Fuel is a big factor this time of year with the economy."
COLEMAN, OK
CBS DFW

1 dead, 1 in custody after Cedar Hill shooting

Cedar Hill, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - One person is dead and another in custody after a shooting in Cedal Hill earlier this morning.On Saturday, May 14 at about 9:08 a.m., Cedar Hill police and medics responded to the 400 block of Dollins Street in reference to a shooting with injuries.When officers arrived, they found two victims. One was pronounced deceased at the scene and the other was taken to an area hospital in stable condition. Police believe his injuries are not life-threatening.Police said that all indications are that this is an isolated incident. The suspect has been identified as Willie Vanross, 37. He is in custody at the Dallas County Jail and has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and murder. His bond has not been set.Police do not plan to release the victims' identities since the investigation is ongoing.
CEDAR HILL, TX
KSST Radio

Traffic Stop Results In Methamphetamine Arrest

A traffic stop on Jefferson Street Saturday night resulted in one methamphetamine arrest. Sulphur Springs Police Cpl. Silas Whaley reported the driver of a Jeep Commander he stopped at 11:22 p.m. May 14, 2022, exhibited nervous behavior when contacted. The front seat passenger who owned the vehicle agreed to let Whaley and SSPD Officer Edward Jaime search the Jeep. Officers located a white baggy containing suspected meth. The vehicle owner reportedly told police the driver had dropped the bag by the console while being pulled over, Whaley alleged in arrest reports.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KTEN.com

Car crashes into Denison nail salon

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — An elderly driver crashed into the side of a hair salon in Denison on Thursday. Police said the man was attempting to park the car when the crash occurred at Studio 75, 2806 Trail Drive. No one was hurt. A person working next door said...
DENISON, TX
fox4news.com

Drive-by shooting at Dallas apartments leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

DALLAS - A 25-year-old man was killed and a 31-year-old man was injured after someone fired shots at Dallas apartments while driving past early Sunday morning. The shooting happened just after 4:30 a.m., in the 3500 block of Munger Avenue. The person who called 911 said a gray Nissan Maxima...
DALLAS, TX
KXII.com

Man arrested for failure to restrain dangerous dog

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore man is in jail after an incident with his dogs and Ardmore Police Officers. According to APD officers responded to a call near C St. SW before one in the morning on Saturday night. Police said when officers arrived, they were attacked by several dogs, one dog was shot and killed.
ARDMORE, OK
kswo.com

Crude oil tanker spill closes off Highway 7 bypass

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Both lanes of Highway 7 Bypass at the intersection of Boren Blvd. are closed off this morning. A crude oil tanker spilled. The spill is contained. The Duncan Fire Dept. is on scene, waiting for the EPA crew to get there around 8:30 a.m. There is no ETA for when the lanes will be open again.
DUNCAN, OK
dpdbeat.com

Suspects in Multiple Robberies Captured

At 4:25 am, a Black male suspect entered the 7/11 in the 2200 block of South Beckley Avenue, confronted the clerk with a gun and demanded money. The suspect left in a beige sedan with a canvas top. At 4:41 am, a Black male suspect with a gun confronted a...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

I-Team: Texas father and son accountants convicted in $6M Ponzi scheme

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) - Dozens of North Texas families found their retirement accounts empty after falling victim to a multi-million-dollar Ponzi scheme.Over the course of nearly two decades, federal prosecutors said James Nix and his son, Bradley, defrauded more than 40 victim investors of at least $6 million.The two men, who operated a small accounting firm out of a home in Lewisville, Texas, told promised their tax clients high interest returns of up to 10% if they invested in their company.However, federal investigators said James and Bradley Nix, instead, used the money to pay for luxury homes, vehicles, and vacations.In April,...
LEWISVILLE, TX

